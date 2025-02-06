Meridian Flight Systems Joins Altair Aerospace Startup Acceleration Program (ASAP)

Meridian to utilize Altair software and services to enhance development of Corra UAV and HERMES projects

TROY, Mich., Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, is thrilled to welcome Meridian Flight Systems to the Altair Aerospace Startup Acceleration Program (ASAP). Within ASAP, Meridian will utilize Altair's next-generation simulation, data analytics, and high-performance computing (HPC) software and technical support to enhance the development of the Corra unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and its Hybrid Electric Range-Extending Microturbine Energy System (HERMES).

"Meridian marks yet another fantastic addition to ASAP. We are excited to collaborate with them to push innovation in the development of heavy-lift UAVs," said Pietro Cervellera, senior vice president of aerospace and defense, Altair. "With our world-class software and technical support, we look forward to seeing what technologies arise from the Corra and HERMES projects."

"Joining ASAP marks a significant advancement in our mission to develop cutting-edge UAV and hybrid power technologies," said Saïf-Deen Akanni, chief executive officer and chief technical officer, Meridian Flight Systems. "Altair's best-in-class software solutions and technical expertise will be instrumental in optimizing the design and performance of the Corra UAV, while accelerating the development of the Hybrid Electric Range-extending Microturbine Energy System (HERMES) towards achieving airworthiness certification and operational readiness."

Altair's solutions and guidance will enable Meridian to optimize design processes, perform sophisticated simulations, and expedite the Corra UAV and HERMES projects from conception to certification and deployment. The collaboration's key aspects include:

Comprehensive Software Access: Meridian will utilize Altair's advanced simulation and optimization software, encompassing aerodynamics, structural integrity, aeroelastics, and thermal systems.

Meridian will demonstrate how Altair's simulation tools facilitate the design, performance, and certification processes for both the Corra UAV and HERMES projects. This collaboration exemplifies a shared dedication to advancing aerospace innovation through rigorous analysis, data-driven research, and the broad dissemination of knowledge.

