Meridian and Garage Project launch Turbine beer to celebrate renewable energy certification

In the windiest city in the world, in the shadow of Wellington's iconic Brooklyn turbine, it was a natural choice for Garage Project to partner with Meridian, who only produce electricity from 100% renewable resources, including from the Brooklyn Turbine itself.

Turbine™ Pale Ale is a fresh spin on a traditional style and celebrates a new partnership giving Garage Project the power to brew in a more sustainable way. Brewed with a bright golden, juicy malt base, balanced with thirst quenching bitterness and bursting with citrus and tropical hop character.

The collaboration between Garage Project brewery and Meridian, New Zealand's largest renewable electricity generator, marks the first time a certified renewable energy product has been made available in New Zealand - providing Garage Project with a clear means to recognise and celebrate their preference for renewable electricity generation.

Michael Healy, CMO Meridian said: "there has been strong demand for certified renewable energy for some time. As New Zealand's largest renewable energy generator it's only natural we find ways to make this happen."

The renewable energy certificate provided by NZECS allows consumers of electricity to purchase certification for the particular type and volume of electricity generation they value. So whilst Garage Project's brewery isn't directly plugged into the turbine, the electricity used is matched on an annual basis with 100% renewable energy generated from Meridian's Brooklyn Turbine.

Having an understanding of how electricity is generated allows consumers to consider the environmental impact of electricity generation, enabling them to make an active choice to which generator to partner with.

Garage Project co-founder, Jos Ruffell, says they're proud to be the first to use Meridian's certified renewable energy mark made possible by Meridian's participation in the NZECS.

"It's important to set an example and show you can be in business and do your bit for sustainability too. We can brew the beer we love, be sustainable, and celebrate Wellington, the city we love. Turbine™ Pale Ale is all of these things."

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/967263/Meridian_and_Garage_Project_launch_Turbine_beer.mp4

