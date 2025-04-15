Meribel Pharma Solutions launches with big ambitions to elevate pharma services to new heights

LONDON, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new, mid-size Contract Development Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), Meribel Pharma Solutions has launched today with an extensive integrated network across Europe, led by a team of industry experts on a mission to deliver the highest quality solutions and services to enable customers to scale to new heights and improve patient health.

The firm has ten manufacturing sites and three drug development services sites, situated across France, Spain and Sweden, following the acquisition of CDMO, Synerlab Group and seven European manufacturing facilities from Recipharm last year.

Meribel Pharma Solutions is headed up by an experienced team including CEO, Bruce Vielle, formerly President, CEO of Synerlab, and COO, Steve Leonard, who joins the firm from Integra Life Sciences where he was Corporate VP, Global Operations & Supply Chain. Prior to that, he was SVP, Head of Global Operations at Catalent.

Built on a strong legacy of expertise in oral solid dose (OSD) manufacturing, semi-solid dosage formulations, and sterile drug products, the firm has established centers of excellence in drug development, lyophilisation, preservative-free multidose technologies, and flexible stick-pack and sachet production. From concept to commercialisation, Meribel Pharma Solutions can deliver niche technical expertise at every stage of the drug development journey.

Operating under stringent global regulatory certifications, the company supports both human and veterinary health products.

Meribel Pharma Solutions CEO, Bruce Vielle said: "There is a gap in the market for a niche-player, mid-sized CDMO that's focused, agile, and dedicated to solving complex challenges, and we are well positioned to fulfill this unmet need."

"We have invested heavily in the latest technologies and expanded our capacity to meet the evolving needs of our customers. As a unified organisation, our foundations are built on quality and reliability. We bring together greater resources, deeper expertise, and enhanced agility, enabling us to meet our customers' requirements better than ever before."

"We're deeply committed to delivering the highest quality in everything we do. Our regulatory and quality experts work with our clients to help ensure their products exceed the most stringent standards. With certified sites and a shared focus on continuous improvement, we are set up to deliver exceptional results."

The name Meribel Pharma Solutions is inspired by the Meribel mountain range in the Alps. Located in the Three Valleys in France, the name symbolises the firm bringing together manufacturing excellence from across three countries, France, Spain and Sweden. It is also a nod to the firm's commitment to helping customers navigate complex challenges and reach new heights in drug development and manufacturing.

