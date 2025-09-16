Mercuryo and Bitget Wallet Launch USDC Discount Offer as On-Ramps go Live

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global payments infrastructure platform Mercuryo has launched a discount offer for USDC on Bitget Wallet after integrating state-of-the-art on-ramps with the leading non-custodial wallet.

The offer, which is available for USDC, will reduce on-ramp fees by 100 per cent on the first transaction per user, on a purchase of up to $100 (reduction is indicative and may vary over time or be withdrawn).

The initiative is expected to have a ready uptake among Bitget Wallet's growing userbase and drive adoption of USDC, the second largest stablecoin by market capitalisation. The fee reduction is available to existing and new Bitget Wallet users.

"We're delighted with the launch of this discount offer for USDC on Bitget Wallet and anticipate great interest from the wallet's growing user base," said Petr Kozyakov, Co-Founder and CEO at Mercuryo.

"Stablecoins are now core to real-world crypto adoption," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. "Partnering with Mercuryo and Circle lets us give users a simple, transparent way to access USDC, aligning with our mission to make crypto practical and accessible for everyone."

The USDC discount offer is available to Bitget Wallet holders via Mercuryo's on-ramp integration, enabling users to purchase cryptocurrency effortlessly using credit or debit cards or Apple Pay or Google Pay. Users will be able to convert Euros (EUR) US dollars (USD) and Japanese Yen (JPY) into the USDC stablecoin.

The USDC discount is available across transport layers, Polygon, Near, Solana, Ethereum, Stellar, BNB Chain, Base, Avalanche and Arbitrum.

The USDC campaign lasts 120 days from the September 11 launch date or until the subsidy pool is depleted. The fee waiver of up to $100 per user can only be used once.

Mercuryo is a first-mover and innovator in the fast-evolving Web3 space, providing a variety of payment solutions along with seamless on-chain integration. Mercuryo's intuitive solutions are simplifying the experience for newcomers to the digital token space. Mercuryo specialises in efficient capital flow in the DeFi ecosystem and combines various payment solutions into a single interface.

About Mercuryo

Mercuryo is a leading payment infrastructure platform in the digital token space. Standing out in the decentralized ecosystem by enhancing payment use case growth and on-chain integration, Mercuryo's intuitive and robust solutions are powering the next generation of Web3 payment services. Mercuryo's innovative payment products such as Spend bridge the gap between TradFi, Web2 and Web3. Mercuryo is the proud partner of leading pillars in the digital token economy such as Ledger, MetaMask, Trust Wallet and Revolut. Driven by an evolving product suite, Mercuryo is expanding further and continuing to innovate with a diversified stack of payment services.

Learn more at: https://mercuryo.io/

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets. Its vision is Crypto for Everyone — to make crypto simpler, safer, and part of everyday life for a billion people.

