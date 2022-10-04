Mercer Marsh Benefits and Perkbox to deliver leading rewards and perks

To enable harmonisation of benefits to ensure consistency, equity and engagement

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercer Marsh Benefits (MMB), a strategic collaboration between the MMC companies, Mercer and Marsh, has engaged Perkbox , the global employee rewards and perks platform, as an independent third party provider. The offering provided by Perkbox comes as a majority (62%) of business leaders plan to increase their number of remote workers around the world in the next year, making it critical to have the infrastructure in place to support their borderless workforce.

That infrastructure must include a rewards, perks and benefits offering which creates a unified company culture across a business' global footprint. Without it, businesses will struggle to attract, retain and engage their workforce. This engagement responds to that challenge. It provides MMB clients with access to the Perkbox platform, including its recently launched Global Reward tool – giving them the power of choice, and unlocking peer-to-peer appreciation and recognition. Global Reward is a location-agnostic, fully borderless, points-based reward system that allows managers to instantly allocate points as rewards to employees anywhere. Employees can then choose how to spend these points – opting for anything from a meal delivery service to an exercise class.

Joel Tobias, Director of Strategic Alliances for Perkbox, said: "More than ever, candidates have the power of choice in the job market. This makes it increasingly important for businesses to have the policies and tools to stand out from the crowd and support changing needs. It is imperative that they seek out the solutions which empower remote employees and make them feel part of the organisation just as much as those who are office-based.

"Having spent the last two years building and launching the world's first borderless rewards and perks platform to address this, we could not think of a better organisation to collaborate with than MMB to help widen access to our platform. Our focuses are closely aligned — we're both passionate about strengthening our customers' employee value propositions. We're thrilled to play a part in their overall offering".

Uniting dispersed workforces

MMB's clients will benefit from preferential contractual terms with Perkbox and a ready-made integration between Perkbox and MMB's Darwin platform, making it even easier for end-users to engage with and access their rewards, perks and benefits.

This is especially important for business leaders seeking to instil a shared purpose or goal across their borderless workforce. Perkbox's holistic offering allows employees to choose perks and rewards which support their individual lifestyles, whilst enabling leaders to visibly and instantly recognise their team's achievement, wherever they are. It also offers businesses the agility and flexibility to adapt rewards, perks and benefits for different markets or as employee needs evolve. This ensures the benefits experience remains fresh and attractive to everyone.

Neil Atkinson, Proposition and Innovation Leader for MMB, commented: "We constantly seek to deliver solutions to our clients which help foster healthy workplace cultures through digitally augmented solutions. In the post-pandemic workplace, it's crucial to mitigate the challenges of managing a mobile and hybrid workforce. We are therefore very excited to engage Perkbox to provide our clients with access to its game-changing platform.

"Through this arrangement, our clients can ensure their employee value proposition is fit for purpose. Creating a sense of fairness across locations and making an important contribution to strong company culture."

