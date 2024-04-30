Mercari Expands Multilingual Support (English, Traditional Chinese and Korean) on Web for Overseas Users of Crossborder Services

TOKYO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Japanese marketplace app operator Mercari, Inc. (hereinafter "Mercari") expands multilingual support on its platform to cater to the diverse needs of overseas users. Effective April 30, 2024, select pages and contents of the "Mercari" website are now accessible in English, Traditional Chinese and Korean, enabling users to purchase items through crossborder services more easily.

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107675/202404229785/_prw_PI1fl_BC47TFYo.png

Background

Under its medium-term business strategy, Mercari has focused on further global expansion, beginning crossborder sales in 2019 (*1), and is working to create a global circular economy. In February 2023, Mercari started increasing its partnerships with crossborder e-commerce businesses and has reached over 60 partners (*2).

Recognizing a growing demand for multilingual support, Mercari responded to feedback from overseas users who encountered challenges navigating the Japanese-only website and embarked on a mission to enhance user experience by translating key parts of the service into English, Traditional Chinese and Korean.

Through multilingual support, Mercari hopes to provide a more seamless experience to overseas users.

The enhanced multilingual support offers the following benefits to overseas users:

- Select pages and contents of the "Mercari" website are available in Japanese and English, Japanese and Traditional Chinese, or Japanese and Korean, facilitating smoother navigation for international users.

- Item prices are displayed in dual currency on the item details page, supporting 26 currencies, thus streamlining the purchasing process for users worldwide.

Future Vision

Looking ahead, Mercari plans to remain committed to making its products as accessible as possible. By prioritizing convenience and catering to diverse demographics, Mercari aims to foster wider circulation and contribute to a world where everyone can create new value.

Notes:

(*1) "Marketplace app Mercari begins crossborder sales to over 100 countries: Overseas Buyers Can Now Purchase Items Using Proxy Service" (November 2019) https://about.mercari.com/en/press/news/articles/20191115_crossborder-2/

(*2) As of April 2024

Users located overseas cannot create accounts on Mercari. The actual purchase and shipping process is done through official proxy purchasing services supported by Mercari.

Current translation coverage varies between English, Traditional Chinese and Korean sites.

The above information is subject to change.

URL: https://merc.li/KxqzcpRHa

Overview of Mercari

Company Name: Mercari, Inc.

Location: Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-6118

Main Business Activities: Planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace app

Representative: Shintaro Yamada

For information about using the Mercari logo and icon, please see the page below:

https://about.mercari.com/en/press/press-kit/mercari/