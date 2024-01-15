Mer appoints Laurence Langenbrink as new Chief Operating Officer

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking further strides in making sustainable electric mobility easy and accessible for everyone, Mer welcomes Laurence Langenbrink to the management team. Langenbrink fills the new role as Chief Operating Officer (COO), and will take customer-centricity to the next level in Mer.

"Laurence is an experienced operational, technical and product management professional with deep EV and telco knowledge. We are pleased to announce that she will now take on the top responsibility to scale our operations efforts together with the rest of our highly specialised EV charging teams," says Kristoffer Thoner, CEO, Mer.

She previously held the role of Head of Interoperability and Testing Services at IONITY and has extensive experience from operations and product management, mainly in the telecommunications sector.

"I am truly enthusiastic about the opportunity to work at Mer, whose impressive track record and growth journey I have been following. I'm a firm believer of the mission to make sustainable electric mobility easy and accessible for everyone," says Laurence Langenbrink, COO, Mer, who will be joining the Mer team on 15 January, 2024.

Leveraging the synergies

The importance of smooth operations and seamless customer journeys is significant and strategically important to Mer. As a European charge point operator, Mer serves customers in five countries and several segments. Owning and operating over 36.000 charge points across Europe, Mer provided over 108 million kWh in 2022 which in turn enabled over 541 million electric km. Langenbrink will start the process of reorganising the customer service organisation in Mer into one department, leveraging the synergies to create an even more customer-centric, coherent Mer experience for all customers across Europe.

"The market is continuously growing at a very fast pace. Now is the right time to restructure operations in Mer and specialize further by grouping our operations and customer support experts together to strengthen our efforts in creating a great customer journey," says Kristoffer Thoner, CEO, Mer.

For further information, contact:

Monique Berntsen, head of brand, communications and marketing +47 92 66 56 63

monique.berntsen@mer.eco

The following files are available for download: