Mentice Showcases First-of-Its-Kind Flexible Coronary Training Solution at IMSH 2020

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentice AB (STO: MNTC), a world leader in simulation solutions for endovascular therapies, will be showcasing the first of-its-kind flexible Coronary Essentials training solution at the 20th International Meeting on Simulation in Healthcare (IMSH 2020) in San Diego from January 19 to January 22.

Following the theme of this year's session, "Inspired by Our Patients. Driven by the Future", the solution covers a multitude of patient conditions helping residents and fellows in interventional cardiology master their angiography skills and attain a solid understanding of Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI). The solution offers flexibility to proctors by allowing them to remotely introduce, in real-time, complications and manipulate scenarios using an iPad.

"The ability to remotely introduce complications in real-time while trainees are performing a procedure on the Mentice simulator tremendously enhances the learning experience and brings simulation even closer to reality," said Kwan Lee, MD, University of Arizona College of Medicine cardiology associate chief and associate program director for the cardiovascular disease fellowship program. "By using lesion scoring and navigation training exercises, trainees can identify lesions, comprehend anatomical structuring and understand the choice and manipulation of devices for coronary intervention. The solution can also help manage an individual's path to proficiency based on key performance indicators."

Coronary Essentials offers trainees the following learning objectives:

Select appropriate devices depending on the approach and anatomy

Acquire basic skills for transradial cardiac catheterization

Perform Left Ventriculogram (LV gram) to assess LV function

Learn how to engage coronary venous bypass grafts

Navigate and understand coronary vasculature

Identify anatomical variations and lesions

Learn the 3D structure of coronary vessels

Evaluate functional significance of lesions using Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) and Resting Full-cycle Ratio (RFR)

Respond to changes in the vital signs

Understand ALARA best practices for fluoroscopy use

"Coronary Essentials offers a significant innovation in the way proctors interact with residents and fellows during a procedure placing trainees front and center in applying percutaneous coronary therapy," said Thanos Karras, Vice President of Global Marketing, Mentice. "Proctors can now stand-beside a fellow, observe a procedure, and silently introduce complications in real-time challenging the operator with a near-real-life experience. As we move forward giving more flexibility and control to proctors, remote proctoring has the potential to liberate critical resources from location and geographic boundaries."

The solution offers advanced functionality such as femoral and radial access, ability to remove stent and reset lesion for repeatable training, angle assistance to enhance 3D understanding, a large selection of anatomical variations including post CABG cases. The flexibility of the solution makes it adaptable to all curricula and training environments around the world and it is available today.

