Mentice publishes the company's interim report for the period January-March 2021

STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strongest order intake in Mentice's history despite the corona pandemic

First quarter (January-March 2021)

Order intake amounted to 39.9 (32.5) MSEK. Order book by end of the period was 72.9 (33.9) MSEK. Net sales amounted to 32.3 (33.8) MSEK. Operating income for the period before depreciations (EBITDA) totalled -8.4 (-0,5) MSEK. Net income for the period amounted to -12.4 (-5.0) MSEK. Earnings per share (EPS) was -0.50 (-0.21) SEK. Cash flow from operating activities totalled -13.1 (1.5) MSEK.

CEO Göran Malmberg comments:

"Continued strong order intake, with the strongest order intake figure for a first quarter in Mentice's history on the back end of our strongest order intake for a fourth quarter ever (2020). Our net sales for the first quarter plus order book scheduled for 2021 is at 38% above the level from the same time last year. Net sales for the quarter slightly below last year's number due to deliveries being postponed due to the pandemic."

Webcast presentation of the year-end report

Mentice's interim report for January-March 2021 will be presented by CEO Göran Malmberg with the possibility to ask questions on April 28, 2021 at 09:30 CEST. The presentation will be held via the web and in English.

To register for the presentation, please visit www.mentice.com/financial-reports-presentations.

Please make sure to register at least a few minutes in advance.

For more information, please contact:

Göran Malmberg, CEO, Mentice

E-post: goran.malmberg@mentice.com

US Mobile. +1 (312) 860 5610

Sweden Mobile +46 (0) 703 09 22 22

About Mentice

Mentice is the world leader in software and hardware simulation solutions for endovascular therapies. Our solutions help healthcare professionals acquire, retain, and enhance their procedural skills driving improved productivity and outcomes. Mentice solutions are scientifically validated and have been specifically developed for healthcare providers and the medical device industry. Neurovascular, cardiovascular and peripheral interventions are just some of the clinical areas covered by our solutions. More information on www.mentice.com

This information is information that Mentice AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 08.30 CET on April 28, 2021.

Marketplace| Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm | Ticker symbol MNTC

Certified Adviser| FNCA Sweden AB, phone +46 8 528 00 399

