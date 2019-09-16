Mentice Introduces its Advanced, High-fidelity VIST® One TEE Echocardiography Training Solution at TCT Symposium 2019

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentice AB (STO: MNTC), a world leader in simulation solutions for endovascular therapies will be showcasing its uniquely realistic VIST® One TEE transesophageal echocardiography simulation solution at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) Symposium 2019, held in San Francisco's Moscone Center September 25-29.

Featuring real-time 2D and 3D echo and multiplanar reconstruction (MPR), VIST® One TEE is the most sophisticated TEE Training solution available in the market today.

Visitors to the Mentice booth at TCT will have the opportunity to experience VIST® One TEE, a high-fidelity simulator optimizing training times while eliminating training location limitations.

The solution makes use of real 4D CT patient data to provide a uniquely immersive and near-real-life experience. Efficiency metrics and proficiency assessments are an integral part of the solution; helping trainees monitor their progress over time.

Also available as an add-on solution, the VIST® One TEE can work in conjunction with the Mentice VIST® G5 Simulator enabling true intraoperative use and multi-disciplinary team training.

"The solution provides the time-saving precision and realistic features essential for successful training. The need for extreme realism is met by VIST® One TEE. For example, the true-to-life TEE probe looks and feels like that used in real ultrasound environments," said Jens Schneider, Lecturer, University Heart Center, Bad Krozingen, Germany, and `JS Ultraschallkurse' Owner.

"The advanced technical features in VIST® One TEE are of course important," says Mentice Product VP Edward Fält. "But what's just as impressive is the solution's ease of use and the pedagogic tools that keep trainees motivated as they become proficient. These features-together with the solution's advanced realism-lie behind the highly positive feedback we have received from VIST® One TEE users in hospitals and training centers around the world."

Visitors to TCT can experience the benefits of the VIST® One TEE and VIST® TEE add-on at the Mentice stand (#1750) at the TCT 2019 Symposium. A video introduction featuring commentary by Jens Schneider is also available at: www.mentice.com/vist-one-tee.

To find out more about VIST® One TEE visit www.mentice.com/vist-one-tee or for more information on VIST® TEE add-on, visit www.mentice.com/vist-tee-add-on.

