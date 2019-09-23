Mentice and Siemens Healthineers Collaborate to Perform a Live LAAC Procedure on a Virtual Patient in the Angio-suite at TCT 2019

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentice AB (STO: MNTC), a world leader in simulation solutions for endovascular therapies, is teaming with Siemens Healthineers to perform a live LAAC procedure at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2019 symposium being held in San Francisco September 25-29.

The live case will demonstrate the seamless integration between the Mentice VIST® Virtual Patient and the Siemens Healthineers ARTIS icono angiography system.

"By integrating the VIST® Virtual Patient with the Siemens Healthineers ARTIS icono system, we have now closed the gap between medical training and the operating theater allowing teams and expert physicians to rehearse cases, retain proficiency, and acquire new medical device skills inside the angio-suite in a realistic and radiation-free environment," said Göran Malmberg CEO of Mentice. "Our collaboration with Siemens Healthineers has been invaluable in helping us demonstrate the value of endovascular simulation in the daily clinical practice."

This will be the first-ever live case performed at TCT on a virtual patient under the expert hands of Dr Chad Kliger, Director of Structural Heart Disease, Lenox Hill Hospital, NY using a real angiography system in a radiation-free and totally immersive environment.

"The introduction of a virtual patient inside the angio-suite opens significant opportunities to potentially help improve clinical training, procedure performance, and ultimately, patient outcomes," said Dr. Kliger. "This is a truly unique opportunity for TCT attendees to observe a live LAAC intervention on a virtual patient, with advanced imaging, as it will actually happen in the cath-lab."

For the first time, the Mentice and Siemens Healthineers collaboration enables interventionalists to perform procedures on a virtual patient, being immersed in the real cath-lab environment, and using the ARTIS icono controls to angulate the C-arm, move the angiography table, operate the foot pedals, and review fluoroscopic images on the ARTIS icono screens in a radiation-free environment.

The live case will be held at TCT 2019 on Friday, September 27th at 10 a.m, at Siemens Healthineers Booth #2333.

Mentice AB (STO: MNTC) is the world leader in software and hardware simulation solutions for endovascular therapies. Our solutions help healthcare professionals acquire, retain, and enhance their procedural skills driving improved productivity and outcomes. Mentice solutions are scientifically validated and have been specifically developed for healthcare providers and the medical device industry. Neurovascular, cardiovascular and peripheral interventions are just some of the clinical areas covered by our solutions. Learn more about the features and benefits of Mentice solutions at: www.mentice.com.

