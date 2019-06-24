Mentice and Siemens Healthineers Bring a Virtual Patient to the Angio-suite

STOCKHOLM, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens Healthineers, a leading medical technology company and Mentice AB, a world leader in simulation solutions for endovascular therapies, announced today the collaboration to fully integrate Mentice's VIST® Virtual Patient into the Artis icono angiography system from Siemens Healthineers. The VIST® Virtual Patient thus becomes a fully integrated simulation solution for the angio-suite. The global partnership between the two companies will allow interventional radiologists, neuroradiologists, and cardiologists to perform vascular and cardiac interventions on a virtual patient inside the angio-suite.

"With an ever-increasing complexity of new interventional procedures, our customers strive to acquire and retain procedural skills while optimizing their performance and improving patient safety. The Artis icono angiography system equipped with a VIST® Virtual Patient will make it possible to train new interventional procedures directly in the angio room," said Dr. Michael Scheuering, Head of Interventional Radiology at Siemens Healthineers.

"The VIST® Virtual Patient integration into the Artis icono angiography system will open new opportunities for clinical teams to improve their overall performance, drive operational efficiency, and more importantly, help improve patient outcomes. By using the Artis icono system on the VIST® Virtual Patient, clinicians may now explore new interventional procedure methods and experience the use of new medical devices while reducing clinical training on actual patients and eliminating exposure to radiation," said Göran Malmberg, CEO at Mentice. "The VIST® Virtual Patient provides an immersive, high-fidelity, simulation-based environment accessible right from the Artis icono system making this integration one of the most sophisticated options in the field of endovascular skills acquisition."

Interventionalists may now perform simulated cardiac and vascular procedures by using the Artis icono controls to angulate the C-arm, move the angiography table, use the foot pedals, and review fluoroscopic images on the Artis icono screens while deploying actual medical devices in a radiation-free environment. The integrated solution will allow clinicians to perform procedures either by using Mentice's extensive library of patient cases or by importing actual MR and CT patient data for case training and rehearsal. Transesophageal echocardiography (TEE), intravascular ultrasound (IVUS), optical coherence tomography (OCT), and fractional flow reserve (FFR) procedures are also available.

The system ARTIS icono is not commercially available in all countries. Future availability cannot be guaranteed. The system ARTIS icono and its features are pending 510(k) clearance and are not yet commercially available in the United States.

The VIST® Virtual Patient, VIST® simulators, and VIST® skill acquisition software are currently commercially available through Mentice globally.

About Mentice

Mentice (STO: MNTC) is the world leader in software and hardware simulation solutions for endovascular therapies. Our solutions help healthcare professionals acquire, retain, and enhance their procedural skills driving improved productivity and outcomes. Mentice solutions are scientifically validated and have been specifically developed for healthcare providers and the medical device industry. Neurovascular, cardiovascular and peripheral interventions are just some of the clinical areas covered by our solutions. Learn more about the features and benefits of Mentice solutions at: www.mentice.com

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers enables healthcare providers worldwide to increase value by empowering them on their journey towards expanding precision medicine, transforming care delivery, improving patient experience and digitalizing healthcare. A leader in medical technology, Siemens Healthineers is constantly innovating its portfolio of products and services in its core areas of diagnostic and therapeutic imaging and in laboratory diagnostics and molecular medicine. Siemens Healthineers is also actively developing its digital health services and enterprise services.

In fiscal 2018, which ended on September 30, 2018, Siemens Healthineers generated revenue of €13.4 billion and adjusted profit of €2.3 billion and has about 50,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com.

