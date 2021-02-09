Mendix World 2021, World's Premier Low-Code Conference, Set for September 7-9

App makers and innovators in business and tech come together to share their stories and see the future of software development

BOSTON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix , a Siemens business and global leader in low-code application development for the enterprise, today announced that its worldwide user conference, Mendix World 2021, will be held virtually on September 7-9. The conference is the year's main event for learning about, exploring, and experiencing the capabilities and possibilities of low-code application development with Mendix. Enterprises from a cross-section of industries will present firsthand accounts of how they use the Mendix platform to accelerate software development and create applications that enhance operations, rapidly digitalize operations, and supercharge user engagement.

The global pandemic brought into sharp focus the need for industries of every description to accelerate their digitalization efforts, whether to overcome logistics challenges, support remote work, or open new channels of employee and customer engagement. Mendix World will showcase the advantages of low-code in bringing business specialists and IT professionals together to create solutions that deliver business value faster and more effectively than ever before.

Mendix World 2021 is a must-attend event for IT and business leaders, developers, enterprise architects, industry partners, business analysts, citizen developers, and other contributors who have a stake in their organization's digital future. Pre-registration is open now and recommended to stay informed of speaker announcements and other event news.

Last year's Mendix World set the bar for what a virtual conference can be. The mix of live events, interactive sessions, and on-demand presentations by Mendix customers, partners, and platform experts gave attendees a wealth of content they could put to immediate use in their organizations.

Among the 78 sessions, attendees heard how hospitality leader Hutten used IoT sensors and a Mendix-built mobile app to create a 100% touchless solution to facilitate safe cafeteria dining. They saw how PostNL reinvented its logistics system that supports package shipping and tracking for all of the Netherlands. And they heard how the City of San Antonio , Texas, responded to the pandemic by digitizing its paper-based housing assistance workflow in less than two weeks, speeding vitally needed aid to citizens whose housing was at risk.

Additional stories ranging from hands-on how-to's to strategic transformations were shared by the Port of Amsterdam, Love's Travel Stops, Continental, Siemens, Trane Technologies, Brigham Young University, and a spectrum of other industry and government enterprises. Mendix World 2020 sessions can still be streamed online.

"This is the event that developers attend to enhance their career options, and business and IT leaders attend to advance their organization's digital advantage," says Pranshu Tewari, Mendix CMO. "This is where you see how low-code is shaping the future not just of software development, but of the entire digital proposition for business. Low-code as Mendix does it integrates everything. It's all exciting, and you can dive into all of it at Mendix World."

Anyone interested in attending Mendix World on Sept. 7 - 9 can pre-register here right now. The event is free and open to all.

Sponsor Showcases will offer solution demos from Mendix partners who are experts in leveraging low-code to solve business problems and transform enterprises. Interested in sponsoring? Please contact mendixworld@mendix.com.

A call for speakers is coming at the end of February. Those building business back faster with low-code can submit their stories for Mendix World's digital stage.

For more information about Mendix World, please visit Mendix World 2021 | Save the Date.

In a pandemic-disrupted world, software is the new lifeblood of our daily lives and the connective tissue holding together the global economy. However, traditional software development takes far too long and very often fails to deliver the results business needs and users love. Even prior to COVID-19 there were simply not enough professional software developers in the world to build all the software currently required. The global pandemic has accelerated and exacerbated what was already a software and business crisis. Enter low-code software development. Low-code from Mendix is a powerful enterprise-grade visual development approach empowering citizen and professional developers to make cloud-native applications more than 10X faster for web and mobile using drag-and-drop components and model-driven logic – all through an intuitive graphical user interface.

Mendix , a Siemens business and the global leader in enterprise low-code, is fundamentally reinventing the way applications are built in the digital enterprise. With the Mendix platform, enterprises can 'Make with More,' by broadening an enterprise's development capability to conquer the software development bottleneck; 'Make it Smart,' by making apps with rich native experiences that are intelligent, proactive, and contextual; and 'Make at Scale,' to modernize core systems and build large app portfolios to keep pace with business growth. The Mendix platform is built to promote intense collaboration between business and IT teams and dramatically accelerate application development cycles, while maintaining the highest standards of security, quality, and governance — in short, to help enterprises confidently leap into their digital futures. Mendix's 'Go Make It' platform has been adopted by more than 4,000 leading companies around the world.

