Mendix Recognizes Winners of 2021 Customer Impact Awards

- Global leaders in digital innovation honored for their transformative use of enterprise low-code

BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix , a Siemens business and global leader in low-code application development for the enterprise, today announced the winners of the 2021 Customer Impact Awards. These highly competitive awards recognize the achievements of organizations in making transformative change happen through innovative low-code software solutions to complex business challenges in five categories: Customer Experience, Digital Transformation, Digital Workplace, Innovation, and Market Impact.

The Customer Impact Award winners were unveiled today at Mendix World 2021 . The three-day virtual conference is the world's largest annual low-code event, where everyone with a role in enterprise digitalization comes to discover, network, share knowledge, and learn about the tools, techniques, and strategies propelling the low-code software development movement forward.

Mendix World is the perfect sMeetting to showcase the latest in low-code technology, and our Customer Impact Award winners represent shining examples of what low-code excellence looks like," said Derek Roos, CEO and co-founder of Mendix. "I get excited when our customers can really show value and success in their business. Across five categories, we aimed to recognize and award companies that have changed their business in impactful ways. Mendix provides the tools, but it's clear that the winners are the true heroes driving transformation in their industries. Congratulations to all of them!"

The winners for the Customer Impact Awards include:

Customer Experience Winner: Rabobank

Rabobank IDB, an online savings bank, built a mobile banking app using Mendix native mobile technology that allows customers in Germany and Belgium to manage their accounts from their phones. Now, 500,000 customers who have trusted Rabobank IDB with billions in savings can access their accounts via a mobile app that enables login and transaction signing using native device features like pin code or biometrics, significantly improving customer satisfaction to the tune of a 4.7 rating in the Apple App Store. Rabobank is now positioned to quickly implement changes based on customer feedback and compete with fintech powerhouses.

Digital Transformation Winners: Brighton & Hove City Council and Medtronic

Brighton & Hove City Council built an online portal using low-code that provides a single login for 70,000 local residents to view and transact all council services online. The company chose low-code to develop solutions more quickly and consistently. By building the portal, Brighton & Hove City Council digitized city services, including council tax, waste management, visitor and resident parking permit applications, and a school admissions portal. "Mendix was a clear choice for us when compared to other rapid application development platforms because it is geared towards quick, iterative, feedback-orientated development," said Trevor Lee, IT&D Service Manager, DevOps, IT&D, Digital Development. "This has enabled us to work in an increasingly agile way in our design and development cycles."

Medtronic is a global leader in medical technology, services, and solutions that operates in 140 countries, employs 105,000 people, and is among the world's largest medical device companies. Medtronic created a Product Shipment Release Authorization (PSRA) Form on the Mendix platform to automate the process of ensuring that regulatory requirements have been met before shipping medical devices to customers. With customers around the world, Medtronic has different regulatory requirements for different countries. Using low-code, Medtronic developed a platform that simplifies the regulatory compliance process by building in logic that automatically prompts required user input. This has reduced the manual effort required of Medtronic employees to ensure compliance, and increased the accuracy of submissions by pulling data from the company database, determining the documents required for certain countries and automating workflows for the required notifications and approvals.

Digital Workplace Winner: Nederlandse Spoorwegen (NS)

NS, a Dutch state-owned company and main passenger railways operator in the Netherlands, transports more than 1.3 million passengers per day. NS must deal with both planned and unplanned changes to their service. For planned changes, such as events or railroad maintenance, NS needed a new, user-friendly application to replace and expand upon a legacy application and built a Mendix application, known as Gids. The new tool provides NS employees with a central platform to view and update all relevant information and documents about planned railroad maintenance across their over 6,800 km of tracks. "The project was built entirely during the pandemic with a lot of team changes. Despite this, we were able to successfully launch the app, mostly thanks to how much easier Mendix makes understanding an application's functionality, even with no prior experience with the application," said Eline Bijkerk, Mendix consultant at Conclusion Low Code Company.

Innovation Winner: Washington Federal Bank

Washington Federal Bank, a retail and commercial bank with a market cap of nearly $2.5 billion and more than 200 branches across eight US states, redefined the online banking experience with a new banking portal built on low-code. Functionality includes enrolling in online banking, retrieving account and transaction details, supporting internal and external bank transfers, and adding or removing bill pay with a customer checking account. Customers get personalized experiences based on their identity and behaviors. In Washington Federal's first six weeks using the Mendix Platform, they exceeded what the previous vendor attempted to accomplish in eight months. "Building an online banking portal is a tremendous undertaking," said Dustin Hubbard, CTO at Washington Federal Bank. "We needed a way to rapidly develop enterprise-grade, external-facing web portals for our clients. The challenge of 'starting from scratch' with no infrastructure or existing toolset was a big hurdle. Additionally, we had to have a solution that could easily integrate with our extensive middle-tier API gateway that had already been built out."

Market Impact Winner: IntelliHubSC

IntelliHubSC is the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) non-foods industry solution for supply chain compliance, serving companies like Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson. Using low-code, the company built a platform which enables the FMCG industry to aggregate supply chain compliance data. Previously, FMCG companies had to either manage compliance manually or use disparate solutions that were not integrated with one another or the company's ERP systems, resulting in gaps of data, non-compliance, and unnecessary risk. "Consumer goods brands do not have a 'one-stop shop' solution to manage supplier compliance and do not know who the suppliers are, where they are, or what brand owners like P&G buy from those suppliers," said IntelliHubSC's program manager. "For the first time in history, IntelliHubSC brings all the data together so brands have a holistic view of supply chain compliance."

