Mendix Positioned a Leader in Gartner® 2021 Magic Quadrant™ for Multiexperience Development Platforms

BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix , a Siemens business and global leader in low-code application development for the enterprise, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has positioned the company as a Leader in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Development Platforms (MXDP). This is the fifth time that Mendix has been consecutively identified in the Leaders quadrant by Gartner. On the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Development Platforms, Mendix is positioned furthest to the right on the horizontal axis for "completeness of vision" and highest on the vertical axis for "ability to execute."

The Growing Need for Multiexperience Solutions

The new report by Gartner states that, "Multiexperience development platforms provide software engineering teams with a productive way to create rich, interconnected user experiences across web, mobile, conversational, digital twin, IoT and AR applications." Well-developed multiexperience strategies are critical to enterprises pursuing digital transformation, as they ensure optimal engagement with customers and employees across their devices and modalities of choice.

In fact, Gartner quantifies the market need and burgeoning demand for multiexperience development platforms stating that, "Through 2025, 90% of enterprises will use a combination of web, native and hybrid mobile architectures rather than a one-size-fits-all approach," while also predicting that, "By 2024, one out of three enterprises will use an MXDP to accelerate the speed of IT and business fusion teams to deliver successful digital products."

Development strategies that encompass both multiexperience and low-code further accelerate digital transformation by alleviating the current shortage of software development talent to deliver these sophisticated solutions. Together, multiexperience and low-code empower organizations to more quickly meet the demand for new digital solutions that has been accelerated by the pandemic, such as supporting employees in hybrid work environments and connecting to customers suddenly eager to interact on a variety of digital touchpoints. Leading organizations are moving quickly to provide rich, consumer-grade solutions – connecting employees, customers, supply chains, and trading partners.

Validation of the Mendix Platform Vision

The Mendix low-code platform is designed to enable a spectrum of developers, from non-technical citizen developers to professional developers, to rapidly build multiexperience applications that effectively meet business needs and quickly deliver business value. Mendix incorporates a unique best-of-breed approach to low-code and multiexperience, supporting the development of solutions that integrate the latest technologies, such as native mobile app development; progressive web applications (PWAs); the Internet of Things (IoT) and wearables; conversational and chatbot technologies; and mixed and augmented reality, as well as edge computing.

WRSTBND , a leader and innovator in the event technology space that is widely known for creating exceptional customer experiences across multiple immersive touchpoints, leveraged Mendix to create solutions that enabled live events to come back safely post-pandemic with contactless interaction and capacity controls.

"WRSTBND was born out of the need for reliable, sophisticated and flexible technology that can manage some of the country's largest events from start to finish," says Conway Solomon, cofounder of WRSTBND. "Mendix enabled us to create unique, absorbing experiences for our customers by seamlessly integrating RFID and NFC scanning hardware, edge computing, real-time mobile transactions, and backend processes. Mendix's low-code platform helps us customize and meet any event's needs and goals — from access control and ticketing to cashless payments and immersive activations, and everything in between."

"We are truly honored to be positioned as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for the fifth consecutive time," said Mendix Cofounder and CEO Derek Roos. "Gartner continues to recognize multiexperience platforms as crucial to the development of state-of-the art applications that drive business impact across the enterprise." Roos continued, "We believe This report validates our long-term core mission to bring IT and business together to accelerate development of solutions that more effectively deliver business value. We think recognition from Gartner is a result of Mendix's commitment to connecting 'everything and everyone' via a low-code platform that empowers our customers to deliver outstanding user experiences."

Gartner Multiexperience Development Platforms Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities

As part of the report, Gartner evaluated 13 vendors across a total of ten key criteria and five multiexperience development platform use cases.

The Gartner 2021 Critical Capabilities for Multiexperience Development Platforms is the companion research report for the Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Digital Platforms. The Magic Quadrant positions vendors on the basis of "Ability to Execute" and "Completeness of Vision" criteria. Mendix ranked highest among all vendors in Progressive Web App Development (3.85 out of 5) and Mobile App Development (3.88 out of 5) Use Cases, while also ranking in the top three positions across all other use cases evaluated by Gartner. These rankings are based on the evaluation of 10 critical capabilities to deliver on the core use cases.

According to Mendix customer AntTail , the ease and flexibility of creating digital solutions with Mendix give manufacturers, logistics firms, customers, and other stakeholders the crucial information they need to verify regulatory compliance while tracking the status and location of valuable physical assets.

"The ongoing, global delivery of COVID vaccines — each with a unique need for ultra-cold storage and delivery — highlights the critical importance of blending operational technology with IoT-based monitoring for successful cold-chain logistics," says Mark Roemers, cofounder and CEO of AntTail. "The Mendix low-code platform enabled us to integrate real-time data to create a user-friendly dashboard for end-to-end visibility across the value chain's ecosystem."

