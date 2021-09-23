Mendix is a Leader for the Third Year Running in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms

- Low-code innovator is positioned furthest in Completeness of Vision, lands at top for Collaborative App Development

- Mendix is creating a comprehensive ecosystem to address the burgeoning demand for enterprise-grade low-code solutions

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix, a Siemens business and global leader in low-code application development for the enterprise, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Applications . Mendix was also positioned furthest to the right for Completeness of Vision. This is the third year in a row that Mendix has been positioned both as a Leader and furthest in Completeness of Vision.

Mendix continues to lead and shape a market that is seeing meteoric growth, further accelerated by the sudden drive for digitalization triggered by the pandemic. As enterprises encounter imperatives to digitalize operations and customer interactions and support remote and hybrid work arrangements, low-code has emerged as the go-to technology for rapid solution development. These imperatives have effectively redefined the way enterprises approach digitalization both now and for the future, with advanced low-code platforms such as Mendix playing a pivotal role.

In its introduction to the Magic Quadrant report, Gartner states, "By 2025, 70% of new applications developed by enterprises will use low-code or no-code technologies, up from less than 25% in 2020." In an earlier report, Gartner said, "low-code application platforms have moved from the 'early adopter' to 'early majority' phase on its technology adoption curve; and that low-code is "a potent best-of-breed application delivery tool for mainstream business use cases, sometimes removing the need for high-control frameworks and platforms entirely in some organizations."(1)

"Being recognized as a Leader by Gartner is validation of the ideas our company is built on and the success our customers have experienced by partnering with us to execute their most strategic digitalization initiatives," said Mendix founder and CEO Derek Roos. "Our vision goes far beyond application development. We built a digital solution ecosystem from the DNA of low-code by applying our core principles of abstraction, automation, collaboration, and community to every aspect of the digital enterprise. At our recently concluded Mendix World conference, we introduced an expanded Mendix Marketplace that now supports a platform economy -- one in which packaged capabilities, templated solutions, and tailored components are offered by Mendix and its partner community. These 'building blocks' enable developers to assemble their own custom solutions in a fraction of the time."

Mendix gets highest score for 'Collaborative App Development' Use Case

As part of the research, Gartner evaluated low-code vendors on a variety of critical use cases. In its 2021 "Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms" report, Mendix received the highest score of any vendor in "Collaborative App Development," and also performed well in the "Custom Business Applications" and "Business Workflow Automation" use cases.

Collaborative App Development. Fluid collaboration across business stakeholders and IT is a founding principle of the Mendix platform. Ensuring this collaboration is integrated into the development process is central to realizing the core benefit promised by low-code: delivering better software faster.

In Mendix, this focus on the importance of collaboration starts with the unique architecture of offering two purpose-built integrated developer environments (IDEs): Mendix Studio is designed for less technical business experts and citizen developers who can use it to build their own apps or add domain expertise to more sophisticated apps. Mendix Studio Pro empowers professional developers to create the most sophisticated, complex, enterprise-grade solutions. The two IDEs share development responsibilities with a common model-based language, so teams of developers, even of different skill sets or using different IDEs, are always in sync. Collaboration is enhanced in the platform through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, AI tools to assist development, real-time communication between developers, and robust version control.

As an example, VGZ, the second largest health insurer in the Netherlands, leveraged Mendix's collaborative environment when it created a mobile application to better service its customers. Originally designed to simplify insurance claims by using OCR to scan invoices and automatically process them, the application has since grown to offer support on all tasks and answer all customer policy questions.

Rob Polman, product owner at VGZ, explains, "Mendix was instrumental in getting an early, one-task mobile app to the market very quickly. Over the following years, we've used the platform to enhance it into a feature-rich, mature mobile offering that now supports over one million customer sessions per month. Throughout the process, from the earliest iteration on, the Mendix platform has enabled a fully collaborative BizDevOps process between our business and IT teams."

The success of the application is reflected by 4.5 and 4.6 ratings from nearly 75,000 reviewers in the Android and Apple app stores, and a significant increase in NPS scores among customers using the application.

Custom Business Applications. Increasingly, customers are using Mendix to create large-scale enterprise applications from scratch. As organizations increase the velocity with which they digialize, the limited customizations available in commercial off-the-shelf software solutions are no longer adequate to capture the changing business landscape and spate of new technologies that enhance solutions. Classic models of custom software development often remain economically infeasible and not agile enough to deliver the newest experiences end users are expecting.

With the Mendix low-code platform, organizations can easily incorporate a broad range of technologies including AI, AR, and IoT into their solutions. Data Hub ensures that data sources across the enterprise are never more than a click away, while the multi-experience capabilities delivers stellar user experiences with a sleek, modern UI and support for conversational interfaces, native mobile and progressive web apps.

Mitsubishi Elevator Europe is one company realizing their vision, with Mendix as the enabler of a series of fit-for-purpose applications — including a field service app and IoT-driven monitoring system — that were then integrated into a unified, holistic maintenance solution. "Our vision is clear," says Evert Visser, managing director, Mitsubishi Elevator Europe. "We want to adopt new technology in a fast and sustainable way. Our overarching goal is customer satisfaction. Mendix enabled us to leverage our existing assets and add new capabilities to create a solution that brings the benefits of technology to our customers."

Business Workflow Automation. Mendix Workflow equips citizen and professional developers to automate processes across the enterprise. The Workflow Editor provides governed access to enterprise data via Data Hub and integrates seamlessly into enterprise applications and human touch points to create true intelligent automation solutions — not just single workflows, but full-featured, adaptable applications.

Reflecting on a recent project that digitized complex processes in the compliance context for major brands including Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson, Jonathan Lamb of Kinetech said, "Using the Mendix Workflow platform allows us to quickly adapt to changes in the complex supplier compliance process, enabling brand owners to capitalize on the introduction of new products, components and ingredients."

View the full Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms .

(1) Emerging Technologies and Trends Impact Radar: 2021; Published 21 November 2020 - ID G00730556; By Analyst(s): Tuong Nguyen, Martin Reynolds, Rajesh Kandaswamy, John Santoro, Danielle Casey

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved

Learn more about the Mendix Platform and Pricing and Availability .}

About Mendix

Mendix, a Siemens business and the global leader in enterprise low-code, is fundamentally reinventing the way applications are built in the digital enterprise. With the Mendix platform, enterprises can "Make with More" by broadening an enterprise's development capability to conquer the software development bottleneck; "Make it Smart," by making apps with rich native experiences that are intelligent, proactive, and contextual; and "Make at Scale," to modernize core systems and build large app portfolios to keep pace with business growth. The Mendix platform is built to promote intense collaboration between business and IT teams and dramatically accelerate application development cycles while maintaining the highest standards of security, quality, and governance — in short, to help enterprises confidently leap into their digital futures. Mendix's "Go Make It" platform has been adopted by more than 4,000 leading companies around the world.

