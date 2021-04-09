Menarini Pills of Art Junior project launched, video clips made by the younger generations for children and teenagers

Watchword: getting the younger generations talking about art. Following on from the success of the Menarini Pills of Art, with 18 million views worldwide, Menarini now launches the "junior" version, in which young art experts reply to the questions, and sometimes unexpected curiosities, children may have on the great works of the Italian Renaissance. A more fun way to see art that the great masters themselves would have approved.

FLORENCE, Italy, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Who are the people depicted in the Primavera and why are they dancing in an orchard instead of a ballroom?" or "Why was the Medusa painted on a shield?" These are just some of the questions posed by the young protagonists of the Pills of Art Junior series, now online in Italian and English on the Menarini Group YouTube channel, aimed at getting the younger generations interested in some of the world's timeless masterpieces. These short videoclips reveal anecdotes, details and unprecedented curiosities on some of the most famous works of art, mainly from the Italian Renaissance period, thanks to simple and straightforward questions put by children and teenagers to the (almost) equally young art experts.

Caravaggio's Medusa, Botticelli's Primavera and Raphael's Madonna della Seggiola are the first Menarini Pills of Art Junior now available on this new channel, but these videos shall shortly be increased, month after month, with other similar short videos, in a new section, alongside the already very popular Menarini Pills of Art. The Menarini Pills of Art are brief video clips, just over one minute long, which have achieved an incredible success with 18 million views in eight different languages (Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Russian, Turkish, and Chinese), generating an interest in a high number of viewers and bringing people closer to the world of art.

"The world of art is made up of colours, of stories, of fascinating characters which, when explained in a more 'traditional' way, using lesser known terms and language, may often seem boring, particularly to children," commented Lucia and Alberto Giovanni Aleotti, shareholders and members of the Menarini Board. "With the Menarini Pills of Art Junior we wanted to see art through the eyes of children and teenagers, with the same sense of curiosity, as if they were on a journey that takes them on a voyage of discovery of a different world of art, rich in colours of all different shades, full of legends and fun capable of making us all notice details which we, as adults, have long stopped noticing."

The Menarini Pills of Art Junior represents just one of the steps in a long journey which started more than 60 years ago with the first publication of the Menarini art monographs, still published today. Following on from there the journey continued with brief videos, confirming once again, Menarini's longstanding appreciation of Italian art.

Watch the Menarini Pills of Art Junior on: https://bit.ly/3wESgYT and the Menarini Pills of Art on: https://bit.ly/3mITs9b.

