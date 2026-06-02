MemryX Appoints Ross Jatou as CEO and Joe Faris as VP of Sales and Marketing to Accelerate AI Infrastructure Expansion

Industry veterans join as MemryX expands its production-proven AI architecture from edge deployments into the data center

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MemryX Inc., a developer of AI inference acceleration solutions, today announced the appointments of Ross Jatou as Chief Executive Officer and Joe Faris as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. The appointments strengthen MemryX's leadership team as the company expands its commercially deployed AI acceleration architecture from edge applications into emerging data center opportunities.

Jatou brings more than 30 years of semiconductor and AI leadership experience spanning engineering, operations, and global business management. He joins MemryX from Alat Corporation, the technology investment and manufacturing entity of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), where he oversaw semiconductor and AI infrastructure initiatives. Prior to Alat, Jatou served as Senior Vice President of the Intelligent Sensing Group at onsemi. Earlier in his career, he spent 15 years at NVIDIA, most recently serving as Vice President of Engineering for enterprise, automotive, and AI platforms.

"MemryX has built an exceptional engineering foundation and a highly differentiated AI architecture optimized for efficiency and scalability," said Jatou. "As AI infrastructure rapidly evolves, the industry is facing increasing power and deployment challenges across both edge and data center environments. MemryX is uniquely positioned to address those demands with a proven architecture designed to deliver high-performance inference with significantly improved efficiency."

Jatou succeeds Keith Kressin, who has served as CEO of MemryX since December 2021. Under Kressin's leadership, MemryX successfully brought its AI inference solutions into production, expanded its global customer engagement, and advanced its software and hardware platform for commercial deployment.

"After leading MemryX for the past four years, I'm very pleased to pass the baton to Ross to lead the company through its next stage of growth," said Kressin. "Having brought MemryX to full production with strong operational efficiency and a robust software stack, I believe this is the right moment for a leadership transition. Ross brings extensive executive experience in the global semiconductor space, spanning engineering leadership and P&L roles. MemryX has an exceptional engineering team and a strong fundamental architecture, and I'm confident Ross is well positioned to lead the company forward."

Faris joins MemryX as the company expands customer engagement across edge AI, industrial, automotive, and emerging infrastructure markets. He brings more than 20 years of experience leading commercial growth initiatives across global technology sectors.

Most recently, Faris served at Luminar Technologies, where he led global teams spanning business development and engineering across automotive and industrial markets. Prior to Luminar, he held leadership roles at onsemi managing applications engineering for sensors and processors and spent nearly a decade in technical roles at Intel and TRW.

"AI adoption is increasingly being shaped by efficiency, deployment flexibility, and time-to-production," said Faris. "MemryX has developed a compelling solution that addresses these challenges with a mature hardware and software platform already proven in real-world edge deployments. I'm excited to help expand the company's customer and partner ecosystem as we scale into new markets."

"With Ross and Joe joining the leadership team, MemryX is exceptionally well positioned for its next phase of growth," said Rick Bolander, Board Member, MemryX. "Their combined expertise across semiconductor engineering, operations, and global customer engagement strengthens the company's ability to scale commercially while continuing to advance its differentiated AI inference technology. We believe MemryX is entering a significant new stage of market opportunity."

About MemryX Inc.

MemryX Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company focused on AI inference acceleration, with a production-proven "at-memory" dataflow architecture optimized for high-efficiency AI processing across edge and data center applications. Backed by $44 million in Series B funding from investors including HarbourVest, NEOM Investment Fund (NIF), Arm IoT Fund, eLab Ventures, M Ventures, and Motus Ventures, MemryX is advancing the next generation of AI hardware innovation from its headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Media Contact

Joe Faris

joe.faris@memryx.com

www.memryx.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2503752/memryx_logo_cmyk_Logo.jpg