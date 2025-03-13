MEMERS Vape Unveils Dr. AIR Series: Redefining the Vaping Experience with AI-Powered Technology

LONDON, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MEMERS Vape, an innovator in the vaping industry established by Shenzhen SKE Technology, introduces the Dr. AIR series—a product line that combines AI-driven technology with a customizable vaping experience. This new launch marks a significant step forward in the vaping industry, offering users a more personalized, intelligent, and engaging experience.

MEMERS Dr. AIR Series AI-powered Pod System Kit Vape

"The Dr. AIR series signifies the next generation of vaping technology," said Adam, Director of MEMERS Vape. "By integrating AI with user-centric design, we're not just improving performance but providing an adaptive experience that evolves based on individual preferences."

Introducing AI-Powered Vaping

The Dr. AIR series is distinguished by its 2.2-inch LCD touchscreen, a first in pod vaping. This innovative feature enables users to navigate both basic and advanced settings with ease, enhancing the device's usability. The intuitive interface provides a fully customizable vaping experience, allowing users to adjust settings to meet their personal preferences.

In addition to the hardware, the Dr. AIR app offers users valuable insights by tracking their vaping habits. This app's habit-tracking layout encourages engagement while providing data to support healthier vaping practices. By analyzing consumption patterns, the app helps users understand their preferences and adjust their routines for better experiences.

The Dr. AIR series also features MEMERS Vape's "Constant Power" technology, which ensures a stable vaping experience regardless of battery life. This intelligent system continually adjusts power output, maintaining peak performance throughout use. By adapting to the user's preferences, the device optimizes both flavor and vapor production, ensuring a consistent experience from the first to the last puff.

Through advanced AI algorithms, the Dr. AIR series guarantees consistent flavor quality, minimizing the risk of burnt coils and optimizing atomization. This ensures that each session delivers high-quality vapor, providing a reliable and satisfying experience, whether for frequent or occasional users.

MEMERS Vape is committed to innovation and user satisfaction. By blending cutting-edge technology with intuitive design, the company ensures its products meet the evolving needs of modern vapers. MEMERS Vape strives to create accessible, high-tech solutions for both seasoned enthusiasts and newcomers to the vaping world.

About MEMERS Vape

MEMERS Vape, established by Shenzhen SKE Technology in 2023, is an advocate and innovator of electronic atomization technology and its applications. The company is passionate about pushing the boundaries of atomization technology, utilizing the latest advancements, including the revolutionary MITS (Miniaturized Integrated Technology System) platform developed by Shenzhen SKE Technology Co., Ltd. MEMERS Vape focuses on technological innovation and advanced product design to create premium vaping products while maintaining exceptional quality and safety standards.

MEMERS Vape is dedicated not only to providing a healthier alternative to smoking but also to fostering meaningful social connections within the vaping community. Embracing meme culture, MEMERS aims to create a vibrant space where vapers can share joyful moments, connect with like-minded individuals, and express themselves through humor and creativity.

For more information, visit MEMERS Vape at https://www.memersvape.com.

CONTACT: Jhanlos Hu, jhanlos@memersvape.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2629310/memers_dr_air_series_ai_powered_pod_system_kit_2025.jpg