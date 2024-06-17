Membrane Chromatography Market to Reach USD 637 Million with 14.7% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=151487196

DRIVER: Catalyzing Growth Through Increased Biopharmaceutical R&D

As C-level executives, you're aware of the pivotal role R&D plays in the biopharmaceutical sector, especially amidst the escalating demand for treatments targeting chronic illnesses. The robust increase in R&D investments, exemplified by a significant uptick in spending among Spanish biotech firms in 2022, underscores the driving force behind the membrane chromatography market's expansion.

RESTRAINT: Slow Adoption in Large-Scale Manufacturing

Despite its promising advantages, membrane chromatography encounters obstacles when it comes to scaling up for large-scale operations. Challenges such as membrane degradation and fouling, coupled with the entrenched dominance of traditional column chromatography, impede widespread adoption. These complexities, alongside the risks of process disruption and quality compromises, restrain the market's growth within large-scale manufacturing.

OPPORTUNITY: Embracing Single-Use Technologies for Enhanced Efficiency

The shift towards single-use membrane chromatography systems presents a compelling opportunity for executives seeking efficiency gains. These systems offer tangible benefits, including reduced contamination risks and lower capital investments. Collaborative efforts, like the partnership between W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. and AGC Biologics, signal a strategic move towards streamlining downstream purification processes and maximizing productivity.

CHALLENGE: Competing with Alternative Techniques

In the landscape of membrane chromatography, executives must navigate the challenge posed by alternative techniques such as protein crystallization and capillary electrophoresis. These methods, renowned for their simplicity and cost-effectiveness, present formidable competition, potentially diverting market focus from membrane chromatography solutions and posing a significant hurdle to its sustained growth.

Global Membrane Chromatography Industry Ecosystem Analysis

Executives operating within the membrane chromatography industry are part of a multifaceted ecosystem encompassing raw material suppliers, manufacturers, and end users ranging from pharmaceutical giants to academic institutions. Product portfolios span from essential syringe filters to advanced membrane sheets, catering to diverse needs across the sector's spectrum.

Flow-Through Membrane Chromatography Leads Industry Growth in 2023

The dominance of flow-through membrane chromatography in 2023 underscores a strategic focus on biologics development, particularly monoclonal antibodies. The segment's ascendancy is further fueled by the industry's quest for efficient chromatography operations, positioning it as a key driver in the membrane chromatography market.

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies Drive Market Growth

In 2023, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies emerged as the dominant force within the membrane chromatography landscape, buoyed by the escalating demand for biotherapeutics. The segment's robust growth trajectory is propelled by increased R&D investments aimed at advancing biopharmaceutical products, solidifying its pivotal role in the membrane chromatography market.

North America Commands Membrane Chromatography Market in 2023

North America's commanding presence in the membrane chromatography market during 2023 underscores its status as a key hub for biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing. With significant investments in R&D and a well-established healthcare sector, North America leads the global market, followed closely by Europe and the Asia Pacific, reflecting the region's pivotal role in driving industry innovation and growth.

Recent Innovations Shape Membrane Chromatography Landscape

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Enhances Presence in Asia Pacific with New Facility

In February 2024 , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. fortified its position in the Asia Pacific market with the inauguration of a sterile drug facility in Singapore . This strategic investment aligns with the company's commitment to delivering new medicines and vaccines, complementing enhanced research capabilities at its Customer Experience Center and Bioprocess Design Center. The Customer Experience Center, equipped with a wide array of products spanning molecular biology, genetic analysis sequencing, chromatography mass spectrometry, and cell therapy, underscores Thermo Fisher Scientific's dedication to innovation and customer-centric solutions. Agilent Technologies Invests in Nucleic Acid Therapeutics Manufacturing

January 2023 witnessed Agilent Technologies' significant investment of USD 725 million to expand its manufacturing capacity for nucleic acid-based therapeutics. This expansion underscores Agilent's commitment to meeting the growing demand for advanced therapeutics, positioning the company as a key player in the evolving landscape of nucleic acid-based treatments. Sartorius AG Expands Portfolio Through Novasep Acquisition

In February 2022 , Sartorius AG bolstered its chromatography capabilities with the acquisition of Novasep's chromatography division. This strategic move enables Sartorius to access a portfolio tailored for smaller biomolecules like oligonucleotides, peptides, and insulin, as well as innovative systems for continuous biologics manufacturing. By integrating Novasep's offerings, Sartorius aims to diversify its revenue streams and strengthen its position as a leading provider of chromatography solutions. 3M Introduces Breakthrough Solution for Protein Therapeutic Manufacturing

June 2021 marked the launch of 3M Harvest RC clarifier, a revolutionary single-stage purification solution designed for recombinant protein therapeutic manufacturing. This innovation underscores 3M's commitment to advancing bioprocessing technologies, offering a streamlined and efficient solution for protein purification, thereby enhancing manufacturing efficiency and product quality.

