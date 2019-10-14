Melting Away into a Moment of Pure Bliss with Roger Federer and Xin Zhilei: Their First Collaboration as LINDT Brand Ambassadors

In a limited time-frame, and coming from different cultural backgrounds, the two brand ambassadors immediately connected by sharing their personal stories with LINDOR, one of the most popular LINDT chocolate creations. The campaign also focuses on the story of vibrancy and craftsmanship behind every piece of LINDT chocolate. Master chocolatiers at LINDT are behind some of the most successful flavor combinations that have induced joy in chocoholics worldwide.

What is unique about LINDOR is its distinctive combination of a hard shell with a soft core. It melts immediately and effortlessly in the mouth. This feeling then spreads throughout one's body and mind. It provides a wonderful sensation of melting away yourself, a moment of pure bliss.

Roger Federer uniquely embodies LINDT's fundamental values of Swissness, Premiumness, Quality & Passion. Later this month, LINDT will be holding a meet and greet event for the avid fans of Roger Federer at its headquarters in Switzerland. Now, together with Chinese actress Xin Zhilei, LINDT brand awareness is boosted among Chinese consumers, who are craving to melt away into a moment of bliss provided by LINDT LINDOR.

