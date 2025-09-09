Melitta Group becomes official coffee partner of Real Madrid

Cooperation with one of the world's most successful soccer clubs creates visibility among the largest sports fan base worldwide

Melitta will be the exclusive coffee partner of Real Madrid for the next five years

Extensive communications and marketing package agreed for the women's and men's teams

MINDEN, Germany, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the start of the 2025/26 season, the Melitta Group will be the official coffee partner of Real Madrid, one of the most successful soccer clubs in the world. Melitta will provide the Bernabéu, training ground and offices with coffee machines, coffee and service for the next 5 years. The partnership also includes a comprehensive package of communication and marketing activities. The agreements apply to both the women's and men's teams.

Increasing brand awareness and perception

"We are delighted about the partnership with Real Madrid, a club with a unique history of success and global appeal," says Jero Bentz, member of the management board and great-grandson of company founder Melitta Bentz. "This cooperation will increase global awareness and perception of our brand. The commitment is a valuable part of our long-term corporate strategy, which is focused on growth and internationalization."

Emilio Butragueño, Director of Institutional Relations at Real Madrid, adds: "We are very excited to be working with the Melitta Group. In them, we have found a strong partner who shares our values of excellence, quality, and passion."

Numerous joint communication activities

As the official and exclusive coffee partner, the Melitta Group will be providing the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium with over 60 professional XT6 fully automatic coffee machines and over 150 Barista TS machines in the VIP and general spectator areas, as well as the club grounds, including the training centre and all office areas. The Melitta Group will also have numerous opportunities for communication. These include perimeter advertising, marketing activities in the stadium, access to players, joint events, online and social media activities.

Next logical step after successful collaboration with Manchester United

The partnership with Real Madrid is a seamless continuation of the Melitta Group's successful collaboration with Manchester United, which ended in 2025 after eight years. "The partnership with Manchester United was a great success for us. It significantly increased our brand awareness and sustainably boosted interest in our products – from coffee and coffee accessories to household products – among the target groups we wanted to reach," says Patrick Schenk, responsible for sports partnerships at the Melitta Group. "The partnership with Real Madrid is now the logical next step in further expanding the successful model of global sponsorship."

Real Madrid is one of the most successful soccer clubs in the world. The club has won the Champions League 15 times and the Spanish league 36 times. With around 750 million fans and 584 million social media followers, Real Madrid is the football club with the widest reach worldwide. Every year, around 3.5 million people visit the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, which hosts over 250 events per year. Real Madrid's women's team is a multiple Champions League participant and runner-up in the Primera Division.

International, national, and regional sports partnerships

The Melitta Group's sports sponsorship has strong roots in international, national, and regional sports. Sports partnerships are currently in place with Borussia Dortmund, Arminia Bielefeld, Minas Tenis Clube, GWD Minden, Bessel-Ruder-Club, and Minden Wolves.

