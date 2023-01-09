Meliá Hotels International and tennis player Rafa Nadal create a new lifestyle hotel brand named ZEL

MADRID, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tennis player Rafael Nadal and Gabriel Escarrer, CEO of Meliá Hotels International, presented the hotel brand ZEL today in Madrid. ZEL is a new brand of resort and urban leisure hotels that will first begin to operate in Spain, and then later in key destinations in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and America.

The joint venture between these two global brands from Mallorca aims to achieve consistent international growth and capitalise on its hallmark Mediterranean character. The brand will also have a range of different strategic partners in its international growth in areas such as dining, decoration, wellbeing and technology

For Gabriel Escarrer, "The result of combining the inspirational leadership of Rafa Nadal and the international experience of more than 65 years of Meliá in creating luxury hotels and in hotel management, is the unique brand we present today, which travellers are going to love and which will surprise the new generations. An innovative hotel brand, full of energy, with a new interpretation of well-being and a sustainable business model. We are happy to finally be able to announce our partnership in this project with an icon on both a personal and sporting level such as Rafa."

For Rafael Nadal, "As a Spaniard, a Mallorcan and a global traveller, the launch of our hotel brand is a project that I have had in mind for a long while. ZEL is synonymous with feeling good at all times, enjoying life and the way we live it throughout the Mediterranean. I was really attracted from the start to this new concept we have been working on with Meliá. I'm confident that ZEL will be a great success and will achieve considerable growth and be enjoyed by all of those travellers who stay in the hotels, which in the end is the reason we are creating it."

The growth plan foresees the addition of more than 20 hotels in 5 years, focusing on destinations that attract premium-quality leisure travellers, and on "bleisure" hotels in the key regions in which Meliá Hotels International operates in Europe, America, the Middle East and Asia. In a first stage, the brand aims to grow in destinations on the Mediterranean coast and in capital cities such as Madrid, Paris and London, but the first ZEL hotel will open in Mallorca in 2023.

ZEL: a celebration of the Mediterranean lifestyle.

The project is based on the positioning of both brands as ambassadors of Mediterranean values and lifestyle: a passion for the outdoors, delicious cuisine, a focus on architecture and design to provide spacious and bright spaces, with the priority being a connection with nature, the sky and the sea. ZEL hotel guests will be able to take care of both body and soul through wellbeing experiences that they will be able to organise as they wish, with both personal and group activities for physical exercise and fitness.

ZEL offers an inspiring new home-away-from-home experience that evokes the Mediterranean way of life, with a courtyard at the heart of the hotel which acts as a focus for the flow and connection. The patio is an architectural feature that is prominent throughout the Mediterranean, and will lead to other spaces such as terraces, rooftop areas or beach clubs that will be the venues for life in the open air, and where guests can admire panoramic views of stunning beauty. All this combined with an organic atmosphere and an informal design, local cuisine, natural wellbeing and unexpected and vibrant shared experiences. ZEL guests will also have access to a digital community where they can share their experiences and continue enjoying the lifestyle once their stay is over.

One of their many highlights will be the encouragement of social encounters, interactions and experiences through a range of "pop-up corners" dedicated to handicrafts, beauty or product tastings with partner brands.

About Meliá Hotels International

Founded in 1956 in Mallorca (Spain), Meliá Hotels International has a portfolio of more than 400 hotels (portfolio and pipeline), throughout more than 40 countries, and 10 brands: Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, ME by Meliá, The Meliá Collection, Paradisus by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, ZEL, INNSiDE by Meliá, Falcon's Resorts by Meliá, Sol by Meliá and Affiliated by Meliá. The Group is one of the leading companies in resort hotels worldwide, while also leveraging its experience to consolidate the growing segment of the leisure-inspired urban market. Its commitment to responsible tourism has led the Group to become the most sustainable hotel company in Spain and Europe, according to the last S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (Silver Class 2022). Meliá Hotels International is also included in the IBEX 35 Spanish stock market. For more information, visit www.meliahotelsinternational.com

