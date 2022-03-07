Meinergy Signs Agreement with Huawei on a 1 GW and 500 MWh Project to Facilitate Green Development of Ghana

To meet the increasing demand for power, diversify energy mix, and accelerate economic development, the government of Ghana has set its strategic goal for renewable energy: Increase the proportion of renewable energy in the energy mix to 10%, promote green energy, and make power accessible nationwide by 2030.

Meinergy has been in Ghana for many years, and its business covers mining, electric power, and PV sectors. Against the backdrop of global energy mix transformation, Meinergy has vigorously expanded its renewable energy business in Ghana and other countries in Africa to provide stable green power for local communities and bridge the electric power divide.

The two parties have had close cooperation in utility-scale PV plants, integration of PV and hydropower, energy storage, and residential PV in Ghana and have achieved outstanding business results. Both parties expect to further cooperate in PV & ESS plant development, data centers, eLTE, and public cloud to build a greener Africa.

