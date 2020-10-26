MEGA International recognized as Overall Technology Leader in the 2020 Enterprise Architecture Tools SPARK Matrix Report

BOSTON and PARIS, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MEGA International, a global software company recognized as a leader in enterprise architecture, was named a global technology leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix ™: Enterprise Architecture Tool, 2020 report.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions research report provides competitive analysis and a ranking of 15 enterprise architecture tool vendors in the form of its proprietary SPARK Matrix: "MEGA International has received the highest overall ratings across the performance parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. MEGA International is positioned as the clear technology leader in the global enterprise architecture tools market as part of our 2020 SPARK Matrix analysis".

The study includes an analysis of the global market regarding short-term and long-term growth opportunities, emerging technology trends, market trends, and future market outlook. It provides a comprehensive market forecast analysis of the global market, including detailed competition analysis and vendor evaluation in ranking leading vendors with a global impact. The positioning is based on the vendors' performance in the categories of Technology Excellence and Customer Impact.

According to the Quadrant Knowledge Enterprise Architecture Tools report, "the HOPEX platform offers ease of adoption with the web-enabled and role-based solution. It also improves time to value with a modular approach, enabling organizations to start small for rapid demonstration of value. HOPEX, with flexible metamodel built on the HOPEX platform and upper ontology, offers ease of configuration to organizations. "

MEGA's HOPEX platform helps companies support and accelerate business and IT transformation with an integrated solution for Enterprise architecture and Governance, risk, and compliance from a single platform. Thanks to major updates launched in September 2020, the platform offers automation, intelligent reporting, and dashboards to monitor transformation projects and demonstrate value.

"We are proud to be recognized as the Technology Leader in the SPARK Matrix for Enterprise Architecture Tools. This shows that, with one single centralized repository, HOPEX offers the ability to address the needs of business and IT leaders during their digital transformation journey," comments Lucio de Risi, Founder and CEO of MEGA. "We continue to invest to further improve our platform and help our customers demonstrate the immediate business value of IT projects through an outcome-driven enterprise architecture approach."

Download a complimentary copy of the Quadrant Knowledge "SPARK Matrix™: Enterprise Architecture Tool, 2020".

About MEGA

Founded in 1991, MEGA International is a global software company and a recognized market leader. The company partners with customers to improve governance and accelerate transformation by leveraging technology. MEGA helps companies better analyze how they can operate and make the right decisions to accelerate the creation of value. The HOPEX Platform connects business, IT, data, and risk perspectives in a single place that integrates across an entire company's ecosystem. The MEGA Services team partners with customers to deliver projects with a pragmatic approach.

