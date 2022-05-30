Meet with SIMCom,the Global leading IoT cellular modules and solutions supplier at Embedded World 2022

Since its establishment on 2002, SIMCom has been leading the industry to provide a complete range of cellular and GNSS modules and solutions, including 5G, LTE-A, C-V2X, eMTC(CAT-M1), NB-IoT, FDD/TDD-LTE, WCDMA/HSPA/HSPA+, CDMA 1xRTT/EV-DO, GSM/GPRS/EDGE. With consistent technological innovation, stringent quality control , powerful delivery capability and extraordinary services, the total shipments of SIMCom has reached 300 m, empowering more than 100 k customers across 180 countries and regions. The products of SIMCom are widely applied in the industries such as smart city,smart payment, smart automobile, smart grids, smart manufacture, smart health care and smart agriculture etc.

Against the background of 2G/3G networks'shutdown, SIMCom's LTE and LPWA modules series help customers simplify the transition to LTE, which can offer future-proofed connectivity including LTE Cat.1 modules A7672, A7682, SIM7600 and SIM7500 series, LTE Cat. M modules SIM7080,SIM7070,SIM7090 and NB-IoT modules SIM7022 series.

The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating digital transformation in every sector, as well as increasing the importance of, and need for, fast and reliable mobile broadband connectivity. To meet the medium-speed and high-speed data transmission needs, besides the popular LTE Cat.4 SIM7600X-H series, SIMCom also launched SIM7906X and SIM7912X series based on Qualcomm X12, which offer advanced solutions for industries like router, gateway and FWA etc.

In addition to LTE products, SIMCom has made remarkable breakthroughs in developing 5G modules as well. On the basis of SIM8200EA,SIM8202X-M2 and SIM8200G series, the newly released 5G modules SIM8260X and SIM8262X-M2 series support 3GPP Rel.16, showcasing SIMCom's consistent efforts to supply up-to-date solutions to the industry.

Besides the complete range of cellular portfolio aforementioned, SIMCom also provides smart modules with powerful multimedia processing capability including SIM8970X, SIM8950X and SIM8905X. The C-V2X modules SIM8100 is also available for automotive applications.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1827472/image_1.jpg

SOURCE SIMCom Wireless Solutions Co.,Ltd.