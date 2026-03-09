Meet Trust3 AI: The Next Chapter for Privacera in Data and AI Governance

FREMONT, Calif., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera announced the rebrand and launch of the Trust3 AI platform, the industry's first unified agentic governance platform designed to meet the complex governance and security needs of modern enterprises. By seamlessly aligning AI, data, and compliance, Trust3 AI addresses the critical governance friction that has historically stalled innovation, providing the data readiness and structural integrity needed to deploy AI agents with confidence and precision.

Despite data governance being a recognized practice for over two decades, only one-third of enterprises report a meaningful implementation. This gap has become a critical bottleneck as organizations mandate the adoption of AI for growth. According to Deloitte's 2026 State of AI in the Enterprise report, current deployment rates remain low at just 11% year-over year, largely due to infrastructure complexity and fragmented ownership. As enterprises shift toward modern architectures like Snowflake, Databricks, Apache Iceberg, and Anthropic, traditional static governance tools have become obsolete as they are unable to manage the complexity of fragmented data ecosystems and the autonomous nature of AI agents.

The current landscape is defined by governance friction, where data and AI teams operate in disconnected silos, managing security through fragmented, tool-by-tool configurations. This non-adaptive approach creates inconsistent policy enforcement and performance bottlenecks, positioning governance as an obstacle rather than a strategic enabler. Consequently, most AI projects are stuck in 'pilot purgatory,' as detailed in the McKinsey State of AI in 2025 report. They fail to launch company-wide because organizations lack the secure data foundations, automated tracking, and flexible governance needed to safely manage AI agents at scale.

"Enterprises have struggled to implement adequate data governance practices for years," according to Jason Bloomberg, Managing Director of analyst firm Intellyx, "the result is fragmented data governance processes, insufficient accountability, and a lack of visibility that now impact their ability to deploy effective AI initiatives. With Trust3 AI, enterprises can now implement proactive, continuous data and AI governance that streamlines data governance with a single Trust layer across the entire data estate."

"Operating across multiple clouds and data platforms, governance complexity has historically slowed our ability to operationalize AI. With Trust3 AI, we now have a unified trust layer that consistently governs both our data and AI systems. This has significantly accelerated enterprise-wide data and AI adoption while ensuring we maintain the strict security, compliance, and visibility standards required at our scale." - CIO, Fortune 50 Enterprise

Trust3 AI solves these challenges by providing a singular, extensible platform that delivers unshakable trust while ensuring total architectural flexibility. I t bridges the gap between data policies and AI tools, offering a comprehensive solution that ensures compliance, visibility, and control. The platform combines comprehensive data governance and AI governance agents. These automated "Trust Agents" provide data and AI agents for discovery, automated natural language for policy creation, real-time guardrails and controls that secure data and enforce policies on data and AI agents. By governing data and AI together as a unified ecosystem, the platform proactively prevents bias, ethical violations, and compliance failures. This approach removes the roadblocks that typically stall AI adoption, ensuring seamless alignment with strict regulations like the GDPR, HIPAA, and EU AI Act.

"As organizations race to operationalize Agentic AI, they are discovering that traditional, passive governance models cannot keep pace with the complexity of today's agent and data-driven ecosystems," said Balaji Ganesan, CEO of Trust3 AI. "Trust3 AI represents a fundamental shift, moving from rigid, siloed controls to a unified trust layer that provides continuous integrity. By seamlessly integrating data and AI governance, we are empowering enterprises to escape pilot purgatory and deploy autonomous AI agents with absolute confidence and enterprise-grade resilience."

By redefining governance for the AI era, Trust3 AI ensures that security and compliance are no longer afterthoughts, but foundational elements of innovation. The platform allows enterprises to harness the full potential of their data across multi-cloud deployments and diverse architectures, ensuring that the underlying data quality and security match the sophistication of their AI initiatives.

About Trust3 AI, Trust3 AI, formerly known as Privacera, provides a unified data and AI access governance platform that secures data across cloud services and on-premises environments - including modern AI tools, such as Gemini, Anthropic. Trusted by leading enterprises, Trust3 AI empowers organizations to balance seamless data access with strict security and compliance mandates.

