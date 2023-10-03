Medtecs to Attend MEDICA 2023 and A+A 2023 Trade Fair in Germany and Showcase Taiwan's PPE Advantage

TAIPEI, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world's leading company in personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical service, Medtecs International Corporation Limited (Medtecs) will be revisiting Germany this year to participate in A+A 2023 Trade Fair and MEDICA 2023, two of the world's largest safety and medical exhibitions held at Messe Düsseldorf from October 24 to 27 and from November 13 to 16, respectively. Medtecs will be showcasing a wide variety of top-quality medical gowns and gloves in line with its corporate mission to "provide safe and effective products with speed, warmth, and care," and contribute to workplace safety and health as part of its ESG efforts.

In these two upcoming exhibitions, Medtecs will display its excellent medical protection equipment designs and manufacturing capacity, as well as its comprehensive product lines, which cover all protection levels and cater to the needs of medical institutions. With a proven track record in the PPE field, Medtecs will share its extensive and vast experience in the healthcare industry and its strengths in work safety protection. The products to be displayed in A+A 2023 and MEDICA 2023 include nitrile gloves, disposable coveralls, isolation gowns, workwear, and scrub suits.

Founded in 1989, Medtecs has accumulated more than 30 years of professional manufacturing experience and currently supplies a comprehensive range of medical protection gears, products, and services worldwide, notably in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Medtecs operates the world's largest capacity in seam taping and boasts a robust manufacturing capacity of medical consumables and supplies, offering diverse product lines for every medical need and scenario. Medtecs has obtained various international certifications for all products to ensure the highest quality and runs the largest medical nitrile glove factory in Cambodia. Medtecs will take the opportunity to spotlight its commitment to "better the world's health for everyone, everywhere" and Taiwan's exceptional expertise in medical product.

Exhibition details

【A+A 2023】

Venue: Messe Düsseldorf, Germany

Booth name: MEDTECS ( TAIWAN ) CORPORATION

) CORPORATION Booth ID: Hall11 F04-2

Date and time of exhibition: 09:00-18:00, October 24-27, 2023

【MEDICA 2023】

Venue: Messe Düsseldorf, Germany

Booth name: MEDTECS ( TAIWAN ) CORPORATION

) CORPORATION Booth ID: Hall6 A43-1

Date and time of exhibition: 10:00-18:00, November 13-16, 2023

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237441/NEWS_PICTURE.jpg

SOURCE Medtecs