Medtecs debuts in world's leading nonwovens exhibition - INDEX(TM)20

The exhibition will take place at Palexpo Exhibition and Congress Centre in Geneva from October 19 to 22. Medtecs will be showcasing its three main product lines that are aimed towards preventing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs): CoverU series, medical/surgical face masks, and Medtecs Shield collections.

Known as one of the world's three largest nonwovens exhibitions, INDEX is held once every three years and comprises six categories, attracting prominent exhibitors of the nonwovens industry worldwide. More than 730 nonwovens exhibitors from over 43 countries have registered to date and 12,700 visitors from more than 100 countries are expected to participate. A virtual exhibition will also be available online to engage people who are unable to physically attend.

Medtecs, the world's leading provider of PPE with more than 30 years of manufacturing experience in medical consumables, will be an exhibitor at INDEX™20 this year to present Taiwan's advanced design and manufacturing capabilities in medical protective equipment. Medtecs has long been committed to expanding its market share overseas and has facilities and offices established throughout North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia for the supply of surgical face masks, isolation gowns, coveralls, fly jackets, medical face masks, and anti-viral sprays. It has also been committed to relieving worldwide shortage of medical supplies during challenging times. In 2020, Medtecs optimized its production process and delivery service, and expanded its production, logistics, and warehousing capabilities to the United States.

In consideration of the economic burden of HAIs on hospitals along with the psychological impact and other intangible costs on the patients, Medtecs has decided to participate in the exhibition with a focus on the prevention of HAIs. The company's philosophy of "safeguarding every tomorrow" is incorporated into the three main product lines of medical protective equipment that will be showcased during INDEX™20, namely: CoverU series, surgical/ medical face masks, and Medtecs Shield collections.

Product showcase highlights:

CoverU disposable coverall (with/without tape)

CoverU disposable coveralls are made with PPSB and air-permeable PE for breathability and water resistance, which effectively shield healthcare workers from contact with contagious body fluids. This product passed synthetic blood permeability test and has been certified for Cat. III Type 6(B) in the EU and ASTM F1670 and ASTM F1671 in the U.S.

CoverU fly jacket (for adults/children)

CoverU fly jackets are made with four layers of nonwoven SMMS, and have passed Level 1 certification of AAMI, capable of blocking fluids, suspended solids, and dust in the air. CoverU fly jacket features a half-body design, equipped with a transparent face shield to provide total upper body protection. Compared to a coverall, the fly jacket is easier to put on and take off, making it a more accessible protective gear for the general public.

Surgical/ medical face mask

Medtecs' surgical and medical face masks are dual-certified for ASTM Level 1 in the U.S. and EN14683 Type IIR in Europe with a bacterial filtration efficiency (BFE) of 99%. Besides protection features, Medtecs has focused on diversifying its offering by introducing face masks in multiple colors, and by cooperating with government authorities and organizers of major international sports events in designing co-branded masks.

INDEX™20 will be an inspiring platform where the world meets to explore new possibilities of fighting the pandemic with nonwoven fabric protection. Medtecs welcomes visitors to stop by its booth, meet the team on the ground and go over the company products that cater to their daily protection needs in the current and post-pandemic era.

Exhibition details:

Venue: Palexpo Exhibition and Congress Centre, Geneva

Booth name: Medtecs

Booth ID: 1225

Date and time:

October 19th-21st, 2021 09:00-18:00

October 22nd , 2021 09:00-16:00

About Medtecs

Medtecs International Corporation Limited (the "Company" or "Medtecs") is the world's leading provider and distributor of personal protective equipment (PPE) and a trusted multi-national PPE stockpiling solutions provider to governments and group purchasing organizations around the world.

Medtecs and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") commenced operations in 1989 and has since established a strong presence in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The Group has offices and facilities spanning across Asia including Singapore, Taiwan, the Philippines, the People's Republic of China, Cambodia, and the United States of America for expansion into the global domestic PPE and medical consumables market. Currently, the Group's headquarters is located in Taipei, Taiwan.

Medtecs is dual-listed on Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX: 546) and Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 9103).

Official Website: https://www.medtecs.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1655020/Medtecs__debut_world_s_leading_nonwovens_exhibition___INDEX_20_Europe.jpg

SOURCE Medtecs International Corporation Limited