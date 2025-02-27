Medtech Syndicate Announces Record-Breaking €10 Million Investment in 2024

Irelands largest Medtech Angel Investment Group Continues to Drive Innovation in the Sector

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medtech Syndicate, Ireland's leading network of angel investors in the medtech industry, has announced a record-breaking year, securing €10 million in investments into 9 companies in 2024. This milestone cements the syndicate's position as a key player in fostering medtech innovation in Ireland and beyond.

The syndicate, which has grown significantly in recent years with 80 dedicated members, focuses on advancing cutting-edge medical technology startups. Of the deals that were done 7 qualified for the Employment and Investment Incentive Scheme (EIIS), highlighting the syndicate's alignment with government tax relief incentives for angel investors.

"This has been a phenomenal year for the Medtech Syndicate," said Yvan Gouttebelle, Chair of Medtech Syndicate. "Our investors are passionate about driving transformative advancements in healthcare. Reaching €10 million in annual investments demonstrates the confidence our members have in Ireland's Medtech innovators, and it sets a new benchmark for angel investing in the sector. The Medtech Syndicate has been building a robust framework for successful syndication for over a decade now. Some of our members have been investing through the syndicate since its inception so we have a strong foundation of experienced angels leading deals, and in situ, to share their experience with newer members joining. We plan to continue growth of the network, and expansion of the portfolio."

Medtech Syndicate's growth reflects the increasing demand for structured angel investment groups, a key pillar of Ireland's startup economy. By supporting early-stage startups, the syndicate helps fuel the development of groundbreaking technologies that can revolutionise patient care, diagnostics, and treatments worldwide.

In addition to financial backing, Medtech Syndicate members contribute their expertise, networks, and industry knowledge to support the growth and success of portfolio companies. This unique combination of funding and mentorship is central to the syndicate's ethos and a critical driver of its success.

Looking ahead, Medtech Syndicate aims to build on this momentum by expanding its network, fostering collaboration, and identifying more high-potential startups poised to make a global impact. New members not only gain access to exclusive investment opportunities in cutting-edge medtech startups but also benefit from co-investing alongside experienced angels in the syndicate's existing portfolio, leveraging their expertise and track record of success.

The Medtech Syndicate meets today (27th Feb) in Galway for its first quarterly meeting of 2025 where members will see pitches from companies and review their portfolio. For more information about Medtech Syndicate and upcoming events, or if you would like to join the next meeting as a guest or present to the group visit www.medtechsyndicate.com.

About Medtech Syndicate

Medtech Syndicate is Ireland's largest network of angel investors dedicated to fostering innovation in the medical technology sector. We bring together the best minds, resources, and capital to support the development and commercialisation of cutting-edge healthcare technologies. Our syndicate model connects investors, entrepreneurs, and industry experts to accelerate the creation of breakthrough devices, diagnostics, and digital health solutions that improve patient outcomes and transform the future of healthcare. With a focus on collaboration, we strive to bring forward solutions that meet critical unmet needs in medicine, ensuring advancements that have a meaningful and lasting impact on global health.