Medtech Startup AI-Stroke Raises $4.6 Million to Bring Artificial Intelligence to Pre-CT Emergency Stroke Care

PARIS, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-Stroke, a MedTech startup developing an "AI neurologist" to accelerate pre-hospital stroke triage, today announced the completion of a $4.6 million seed round led by Heka, the BrainTech-focused vehicle of Newfund VC, with participation from prominent angel investors and Bpifrance.

The funds will advance AI-Stroke's clinical validation in Europe and the United States, including multi-centre studies and its FDA approval pathway.

Founded in 2022 by a team of engineers, clinicians, and former investors, AI-Stroke enables ambulance crews and A&E teams to screen for stroke using only a smartphone. The AI analyses facial symmetry, arm movement, and speech in a 30-second video, detecting stroke signs within seconds — well before CT or MRI scans.

Built on the world's largest clinically annotated stroke-video dataset — 20,000 videos and 6 million images — AI-Stroke's system detects 2 times more true stroke cases in a study with 2,000 paramedic staff. It aligns with existing U.K. and international protocols such as FAST and CPSS, ensuring effortless adoption by emergency services.

AI-Stroke also welcomed 4 world-renowned stroke experts to its Medical Advisory Board:

Prof. Gary Ford, Oxford University Hospitals & NICE (UK), co-developer of the FAST test

Dr. Gregory W. Albers, Director of the Stanford Stroke Center & Co-founder of RapidAI

Dr. Sean Savitz, Director, Institute for Stroke and Cerebrovascular Disease, UTHealth Houston (Texas Medical Center)

Dr. Pankajavalli Ramakrishnan, neurointervention specialist, Westchester Medical Center Health Network (New York)

"This round strengthens our mission to equip every ambulance and emergency department with AI-driven neurological support," said Cédric Javault, CEO of AI-Stroke. "By shortening the time to treatment, we can save more lives and improve outcomes worldwide." Simon Jiafeng Li, Chief Business Officer, added: "With new funds and this distinguished advisory team on board, we're ready to make AI-powered stroke detection a new standard of care." Constant Beroulle, Investor at Newfund Heka, commented: "AI-Stroke delivers a smart, easy-to-adopt solution to a critical, yet underserved medical need — the pre-hospital triaging of stroke. We're proud to back the team as they scale internationally and bring their technology to the market."



About AI-Stroke:

AI-Stroke SAS develops the world's first AI neurologist for pre-hospital stroke diagnostics and triage.



