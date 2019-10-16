Medtec China 2019 successfully rounds off; upgrading to two pavilions in 2020 to power innovative development of China's medical device industry

Medtec China brings together and continues to attract leading medical device manufacturers from home and abroad, to exhibit a great many high-quality innovative technologies and products for the audience, thereby meeting the ever-increasing needs in the medical market.

Tekni - Plex, Suzhou Bank Valley, Baoji Xinuo, DuPont and other material suppliers exhibited Cellene® thermoplastic elastomeric particles, medical absorbable biodegradable polymer materials, medical titanium, and the new packaging material Tyvek® 40L; Delta Precision, Shanghai Y&L, Gowin Mold, and other enterprises exhibited high-precision and micro-machinery parts, holistic processing and manufacturing systems, and hot runner systems; JoyMed Technology and JCBIO are committed to providing a full range of commissioned product development, clinical, registration and OEM services for small and medium medical device enterprises and clinical institutions around the world. Medical automation device providers, such as Mikron, Team Technik and KAHLE Automation SRL, provide reliable assembly and testing lines for complex products, including POC diagnostic equipment, self-service pen injectors, dialysis filters, inhalers, infusion apparatus, insulin pens, pre-filled syringe, safe indwelling needles, and infusion tubes.

Conferences and forums following the industry focus, full house onsite

Chinese Regulatory Updates and Compliance, the 7th IIMD China Summit, Risk Management of Medical Product Life Cycle, MDR's MDSAP, and MDSAP&QSIT inspection all took place during Medtec to heightened interest. Lin Feng (Director, Medical Device Registry at Shanghai Food & Drug Administration), Feng Xiaoming (Deputy Director, National Institutes for Food and Drug Control (NIFDC) Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering Office), Xi Tingfei (Director of the Medical Device Inspection Center of the China National Institutes for Food and Drug Control), Shao Linyun (Deputy Director of the Central R&D Management Department of Shenzhen Mindray), William Sutton (Assistant Director in the Office of International Programs (OIP) at the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) China Office), and other authoritative speakers appeared to present speeches.

Medtec China this year continued to introduce the technology development forum on new medical dressings. Qin Yimin (Director of State Key Laboratory of Bioactive Seaweed Substances) was invited to introduce the properties and applications of silver-containing wound dressings, and Hu Fang (Board Chairman, Bestlife Regenerative Medicine) shared their insights on the selection and use of raw materials in the development and design of new high-end medical dressings.

Overall, there were 15 keynote forums covering 65 sessions of lectures; 53 invited speakers appeared to speak and share; and more than 1,500 industry representatives participated in the onsite events.

Medtec China 2020 will be held again from September 14–16, 2020. High-quality brand suppliers from nearly 25 countries around the world will offer design, raw materials, precision parts, manufacturing equipment, processing technology, contract customization, testing and certification, policies and regulations, market consulting and other services required for product development, production and registration. It is expected to be attended by more than 30,000 visitors. A wealth of onsite events will offer premium opportunities for visiting and learning. For more information, please visit www.medtecchina.com.

Contact Us:

Carina Li

Tel: +86-10-5730-6163

E-mail: carina.li@ubm.com

Medtec China Organization Committee

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011894/Medtec_China_2019_onsite.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011895/Medtec_China_2019_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011896/Medtec_China_2019_2.jpg

Related Links

http://www.medtecchina.com



SOURCE Medtec China