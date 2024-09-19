Mediwave Showcases AI and AR Emergency Response Technology at EMS World 2024

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediwave, a leader in emergency response solutions for prehospital care, made a significant impact at EMS World 2024, the largest Emergency Medical Services (EMS) convention in the United States, held at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Earlier this year, Mediwave launched the world's first end-to-end emergency response suite powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR), further solidifying its position as an industry pioneer in the U.S. market by introducing its groundbreaking solution at the event through live demonstrations.

Transforming Emergency Medical Services with AI & AR through Mediwave

AI and AR-Powered Emergency Response Suite

At EMS World 2024, Mediwave unveiled its AI and AR-powered Emergency Response Suite, an integrated solution that consists of three core solution pillars:

Intelligent Dispatch: Integrated with Emergency Response Management Systems (ERMS) and Electronic Patient Care Reporting (ePCR), the system optimizes response times through geo-fencing and route optimization, providing the fastest ambulance dispatch rather than merely the nearest.





Integrated with Emergency Response Management Systems (ERMS) and Electronic Patient Care Reporting (ePCR), the system optimizes response times through geo-fencing and route optimization, providing the fastest ambulance dispatch rather than merely the nearest. Connected Ambulances: Equipped with 4G/5G and Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), the solution enables remote monitoring and real-time data transmission of vital signs, facilitating rapid triage during patient transport.





Equipped with 4G/5G and Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), the solution enables remote monitoring and real-time data transmission of vital signs, facilitating rapid triage during patient transport. Intelligent EMT: Features an AI assistant for form-filling and validation for incident reports and patient care reporting, along with AR headsets for hands-free, immersive care.

AI-Assisted ePCR Tool: A Game-Changer in EMS

A highlight of Mediwave's technology is the AI assistant designed for first responders. Donnie Woodyard, an industry expert with over 30 years of experience as a paramedic and EMS system leader working closely with Mediwave, shared his on-site experience, "In hundreds of live demos of the AI assistant tool conducted at EMS World at the Mediwave booth, the solution consistently demonstrated over 99% accuracy in charting in most cases, completed in just seconds. This is a landmark achievement and the first of its kind, designed to meet the unique demands of EMS. I'm excited to work alongside this remarkable team to help the EMS industry thrive in the age of intelligent technology."

Case Study: A Global Benchmark for EMS Technology Adoption

Mediwave's innovations have already proven successful in real-world applications. The 1990 Suwa Seriya ambulance service in Sri Lanka, powered by Mediwave's end-to-end emergency response suite, serves as a global benchmark for EMS technology adoption, achieving an impressive national response time of under 12 minutes. Recently cited by the World Bank as one of the most technologically advanced and fastest ambulance services in the world, Suwa Seriya exemplifies the transformative power of Mediwave's solutions on a global scale.

Forging Ahead: AI and AR in EMS

Suren Pinto, Founder and CEO of Mediwave stated, "The future of EMS is being shaped right now. The overwhelming response at EMS World reaffirmed our mission in the prehospital care arena. As a first mover in the U.S. with our integrated AI and AR emergency response suite, Mediwave is proud to lead the way in delivering smarter, faster, and more effective emergency care solutions."

Mediwave's emergency response technology sets a new global standard for prehospital care. By leveraging AI and AR, the company enhances patient outcomes, operational efficiencies through technology integration for heightened situational awareness, and first responder mastery across the EMS sector and beyond.

About Mediwave

Headquartered in Singapore, Mediwave is a leading-edge digital healthcare solution provider, driving the future of prehospital emergency care with AI, IoMT, and Mixed Reality technologies designed for first responders and EMS agencies. Learn more: www.mediwave.io

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XhDYxnkYKVk