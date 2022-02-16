Medius strengthens its market position in Finland with record-fast growth

HELSINKI, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, the global leader of Accounts Payable Automation Solutions, significantly increased its market share in Finland during 2021.

"Finland was one of the fastest growing markets for Medius, and we are very pleased with the developments in 2021. We expect this growth journey to continue at a rapid pace, and we're looking forward to serving even more Finnish businesses in the future," says Martin Billenius, CRO EMEA and ASIA PAC Medius.

Medius has been received positively by its customers, especially thanks to the high level of automated processing of both expense and PO invoices, which the automated solution delivers. This is made possible by leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. The Medius AP Automation solution enables up to 95% fully automatic and touchless matching of PO invoices, reducing the need for manual work in the accounts payable process. Standard, pre-packaged integrations with most ERP systems speed up the implementation and enables seamless, real-time data transfer between different systems.

Livari Mononen is just one satisfied customer in Finland, who started using the Medius solution in 2021.

"We had high expectations of Medius AP automation, and Medius not only met, but exceeded them." says Ari Mononen, CEO of Livari Mononen. He continues: "The project was completed faster than we had anticipated, and since then we have been able to manage the system independently, without the need of support or consultancy from Medius, even for the creation of a new report for instance."

For more information, please contact:

Dan Bird, Fight or Flight for Medius

Dan.Bird@fightflight.co.uk +44 7885 670798 / Medius@fightflight.co.uk +44 330 133 0985



Andreas Parback, Partner Sales Manager, Medius

andreas.parback@medius.com +46 733 919 169

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/medius/r/medius-strengthens-its-market-position-in-finland-with-record-fast-growth,c3504476

SOURCE Medius