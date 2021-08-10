Medius' AP Automation achieves SAP® Certification as integrated with SAP S/4HANA® and SAP S/4HANA Cloud

Delivers touchless invoice processing to customers through interoperability with SAP solutions

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading global provider of spend management solutions, today announced that its integration software for its AP Automation solution has achieved SAP certification as integrated with SAP S/4HANA® and SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

The spend management provider has proven its software can integrate with SAP solutions to offer customers a rapid implementation enabling a fast return on investments.

The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the interface software for the product Medius AP Automation integrates with SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud using standard integration technologies.

These latest SAP certifications build on Medius' earlier proficiency, with the spend management provider previously achieving SAP certification as integrated with SAP NetWeaver® for its Medius AP Automation product.

As a result of the certification, businesses using any Medius solution can benefit from a streamlined connection to their ERP system according to best practices outlined by SAP. The secure data synchronization between the two solutions enables fully automated, touchless invoice processing: as well as improved visibility of finances.

"I'm pleased that our interface software for Medius AP Automation has achieved SAP-certification as integrated with SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud," said Medius CEO Per Åkerberg, who was delighted to add this latest accolade to the spend management provider's set of credentials. "It's a tremendous achievement for the team. But crucially, this certification is yet another proof point for our prospects and customers to have confidence in our class-leading solution suite."

Achieving these certifications marks a significant evolution in Medius' relationship with SAP, Åkerberg explained. "These certifications further bolster our SAP partnership through which we can rapidly develop and certify our integration technology for future releases of SAP technologies. This dynamic approach to integration demonstrates our goal to help customers meet their business needs, and ultimately, improve their bottom line."

Medius is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications that supplement and build on SAP software and technology. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

Erica England, Arketi Group, PR & Marketing (for Medius) eengland@arketi.com, 904.803.8808

