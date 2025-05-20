MediThinQ Enters China Through Strategic Partnership with Sinopharm, Making Wearable Surgical Displays a Reality in Operating Theatres

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MediThinQ, the South Korean company specialising in wearable extended reality (XR) surgical displays, announced a strategic partnership with Sinopharm, a state-owned Chinese healthcare giant and the largest pharmaceutical and medical distribution company in China. This partnership – which includes an exclusive distribution agreement for MediThinQ's flagship product, Scopeye, in China – marks MediThinQ's entry into one of the world's largest healthcare markets. Through Sinopharm's extensive network, Scopeye will be available in major hospitals across China, revolutionising how surgeons access critical information during live surgeries.

L-R: Seungjoon Im (MediThinQ) and Wang Yiran (Sinopharm) at the signing ceremony

MediThinQ's XR solutions are the world's first developed specifically for medical use in live surgery. They deliver real-time, high-definition visualisation by bringing images and information from multiple displays directly to the surgeon's eyes, enhancing focus and precision during procedures. With regulatory approvals in US, Europe, and South Korea — and over 10,000 tests and live demonstrations across hospitals in all major markets — the technology is redefining modern surgical practices.

A major milestone in MediThinQ's global commercialisation was achieved through an exclusive distribution agreement with a leading global medtech company, first in the US and later in Europe. Building on this momentum, the partnership with Sinopharm fills the final major gap in its global footprint by accelerating adoption in China's vast healthcare system.

Mr Seungjoon Im, Founder & CEO of MediThinQ, stated: "With Sinopharm as our strong partner, we're excited to be the first to introduce this groundbreaking technology to Chinese surgeons and accelerate its adoption. This is just the beginning of our journey in China, and we look forward to collaborating with Sinopharm to bring even more of our latest innovations to the market."

"Sinopharm has been at the forefront of China's rapid adoption of the world's most advanced medical technologies, and wearable surgical displays are no longer experimental — they are becoming a new standard in modern surgery," said Mr Wang Yiran, Chairman of Sinopharm Group Med-Tech Co., Ltd.. "This innovation will not only enhance ergonomics for healthcare professionals and improve operating room efficiency, but also fundamentally transform how surgeons learn, train, and perform procedures. As the exclusive distributor of MediThinQ's XR surgical displays in China, Sinopharm is committed to playing a role in this transformation."

MediThinQ is supported by VentureBlick, a go-global partner for healthcare innovation. Chris Lee, Founder & CEO of VentureBlick said: "Bringing local medical technology to the global stage has always been our mission, and MediThinQ is a standout example of that vision in action. VentureBlick is proud to have supported MediThinQ's global expansion — from US to Europe, and now into China — laying a strong foundation to accelerate its worldwide adoption and long-term growth."

MediThinQ's momentum is powered by ongoing R&D breakthroughs, including the world's smallest portable 3D microscope and a next-generation digital loupe. It recently completed a successful USD 8.8 million Series B round, fuelling further innovation and market reach. The new partnership in China strengthens its leadership and marks a major step toward global expansion.

