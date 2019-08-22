MEDITECH UK Positioned for Continued Growth in Region

Electronic Patient Record (EPR) named an accredited supplier by NHSX and NHS England

WESTWOOD, Massachusetts, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MEDITECH UK has furthered its presence in the region and continues to deliver on its commitment to customers since it was established last year in partnership with MEDITECH. Several recent events and initiatives highlight MEDITECH UK's commitment to expand its global presence and offer resources that enable customers to leverage the tools and technology of their systems and provide exceptional patient care.

This month, NHSX and NHS England named MEDITECH to a list of accredited EPR suppliers as part of their efforts to help health organisations and integrated care systems access cutting-edge solutions. To qualify, MEDITECH demonstrated how its solutions support the vision outlined in the NHS England's Five Year Forward View and meet Global Digital Exemplars (GDE) standards.

MEDITECH met extensive criteria evaluated by key industry stakeholders, including the NHS, Department of Health and Social Care, regional teams, as well as Trust CIOs, CCIOs, CNIOs, and front line clinical staff. This accreditation identifies organisations that can drive digitisation and support integrated care.

"The recognition by the NHSX and NHS England for our system's technology, interoperability, and population health capabilities is validation that we are well suited to meet the needs of organisations across the healthcare continuum," said Charlotte Jackson, CEO, MEDITECH UK. "It is an exciting time at MEDITECH UK as we continue to build on our foundation to better provide customers with the exceptional personal service MEDITECH is known for."

As part of its commitment to customers, MEDITECH UK will open its second office in the region next month. The office will be located in Liverpool's acclaimed Accelerator building, joining an innovative group of businesses. The Liverpool office will be staffed by existing and new MEDITECH UK employees and will provide sales and support to the region.

To further support growth in the region, MEDITECH UK has been involved in several customer events. In July, MEDITECH CEO Howard Messing, MEDITECH UK CEO Charlotte Jackson, MEDITECH UK Chairman John Tresling, and MEDITECH UK CFO Alan Stockigt attended an Executive Strategic Summit for customers in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The event featured presentations on interoperability initiatives focused on connecting communities throughout health and social care settings. Attendees learned how Expanse, MEDITECH's web-based, mobile platform, is helping to drive modernisation by offering a fresh direction in information technology.

Next month, MEDITECH UK and MEDITECH will participate in the MUN Conference in Liverpool. At the event, MEDITECH EU users will learn about Expanse developments, implementations, and innovative solutions directly from their peers. The spotlight sessions will focus on interoperability and achieving HIMSS stages.

Learn more about Expanse, our next generation web-based Electronic Patient Record and MEDITECH's global impact.

About MEDITECH

For over 25 years, MEDITECH has been developing, implementing, and supporting information systems to meet the needs of healthcare organisations throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland. Our integrated and interoperable solutions are based on the evolving needs of our customers and changing trends in the healthcare industry. The next digital transformation of healthcare is underway, and once again, MEDITECH is leading the charge with Expanse, our next generation web-based platform.

Visit ehr.meditech.com, our Newsroom and Blog, and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn to start your journey today.

