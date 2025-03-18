SEOUL, South Korea and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medit (www.medit.com), a global leader in digital dentistry, has launched its latest All-on-X solution, Medit SmartX. This innovative solution empowers implant clinicians to fully leverage the potential of the digital ecosystem.

Medit Launches a New All-on-X Solution, Medit SmartX

Medit SmartX integrates with a wide range of implant scan bodies, offering flexibility while enabling users to effortlessly verify implant positions without the need for complex procedures or additional scanners. It seamlessly integrates into existing setups, allowing users to choose their preferred scan bodies (Scan Ladder, Smart Flag), thereby maximizing flexibility and minimizing extra steps.

Key Features of Medit SmartX include:

Easy for Everyone, Minimal Learning Curve

Seamless digital integration for effortless workflows, perfect for both beginners and professionals. No Extra Scanner, Immediate Outcomes

Fully compatible with Medit scanners (i900 Family, i700w, i700, i600), allowing for efficient workflows without additional scanner purchases. Enhanced Accuracy, Simplified Process

Achieve outstanding precision with advanced scanning algorithms, ensuring predictable outcomes for All-on-X prostheses. Optimized for Maximum User Convenience

Real-time library alignment and occlusion adjustment options based on prosthetic types (e.g., Provisional Bridge, Denture) for an expanded workflow.

Medit revolutionized the market in 2018 with its first intraoral scanner, offering high precision and user-friendly options at a significantly lower cost than competitors. Following this success, Medit introduced its best-selling i700 in 2021, i700 Wireless, and i600 in 2022, and i900 in 2024, providing a complete range of scanners for all types of dental practices.

Medit is expanding its influence beyond intraoral scanner hardware to software and services, through integration partnerships. By offering an open ecosystem of digital dentistry, Medit aims to influence the entire workflow process at dental clinics.

About Medit

MEDIT is a global provider of 3D intraoral scanners and an all-in-one digital dentistry platform, based on its own patented state-of-the-art technology. The company also develops innovative software for digital dentistry, supporting collaborative workflows between dental clinics and labs. MEDIT has been headquartered in Seoul, South Korea since its inception in 2000. The company also has representatives located in the Americas and Europe and boasts a global network of distributors in over 100 countries. For detailed information about MEDIT products and software, please visit MEDIT official website (www.medit.com).

