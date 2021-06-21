MEDiSTRAVA Consulting adds Industry Leading Strategic Communications Capability to its International Healthcare Advisory Practice

Creates a unique corporate and asset advisory capability for pharma and biotech companies

LONDON, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MEDiSTRAVA Consulting, the Healthcare Advisory and Strategic Communications Group, announces today that it has expanded its practice with the addition of strategic communications specialists from the Life Sciences team at Citigate Dewe Rogerson.

Elaine Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer of MEDiSTRAVA, the medical division of Huntsworth, said, "Today's news is a further key step in significantly expanding and strengthening MEDiSTRAVA Consulting's capabilities across the entire drug development spectrum and on both sides of the Atlantic. We believe that adding industry leading strategic communications will enable our Consulting practice to go beyond its established strategic and operational scope. Our vision for the business is to become the advisor of choice to ambitious emerging pharma and biotech companies, helping them to successfully execute on the key activities needed to maximise the value of their pipeline assets, raise significant capital and sign partnering deals on the most attractive terms."

The joining team brings a wealth of experience from over 20 years providing wide-ranging corporate, financial, and investor-focused communications advice to over 120 CEO/CFOs at life science companies at all stages of development, from start-ups to established global biopharmaceutical companies, as well as to leading specialist venture capital firms in the sector. The senior members of the team include Mark Swallow, David Dible, Frazer Hall and Sylvie Berrebi.

This team has advised on over 35 initial public offerings on nine stock exchanges, as well as multiple secondary financings, private financings, M&A and partnering transactions, and the announcements of multiple venture capital funds.

In addition, the team brings significant experience communicating complex scientific and clinical milestones designed to reach diverse international audiences with impact, building credibility and managing corporate reputation.

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting's healthcare advisory practice comprises a transatlantic and multidisciplinary team of experts that spans medical and regulatory affairs, health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), market access, and advanced medical analytics.

The addition of a specialist strategic communications practice uniquely positions the Consulting group to support clients address all their corporate, investor, scientific, medical and commercial audiences throughout the drug development process, with the goals of improving their ability to raise money and attract partners, as well as driving product Approval, Access and Adoption.

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting can also seamlessly execute for its clients, further leveraging the global resource within the broader MEDiSTRAVA division, a group of over 350 professionals in 20 locations worldwide. MEDiSTRAVA works with many of the leading pharma and biotech companies creating bespoke medical programmes to support individual products in development and throughout their lifecycle.

"We see our equity story driven approach to strategic communications as crucial to helping our clients successfully realise the potential and value of their technologies and products. As a result of this highly differentiated approach, we have been able to work with some of the most exciting companies in the sector," said Mark Swallow, PhD, Managing Partner of MEDiSTRAVA Consulting. "Becoming part of MEDiSTRAVA Consulting means we can take our offering to the next level. We are now uniquely positioned to provide more tailored and comprehensive solutions to assist our clients in achieving both their corporate and product development objectives, by leveraging a multidisciplinary team of expert consultants, as well as the extensive capabilities of MEDiSTRAVA globally."

"We are delighted to welcome the strategic communications team into MEDiSTRAVA Consulting," added Rachel Hatfield, Managing Partner of MEDiSTRAVA Consulting. "The increasingly complex science driving biotech drug development means clients need access to advisors who can address a wide range of sophisticated audiences, from investors and business development professionals, to scientists, clinicians, regulators and payors. The significant expertise we have added is therefore highly complementary to the work of the broader MEDiSTRAVA group and allows us to create a novel, joined-up approach that is needed to fast-track our biotech and pharma partners to success. We look forward to working with our new colleagues to put this unique offering into practice."

Contacts

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting

Mark Swallow, PhD / David Dible

StategicComms@medistrava.com

About MEDiSTRAVA Consulting

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting is a fully integrated, cross-functional healthcare advisory and strategic communications group, created specifically to provide joined-up thinking and flawless execution to pharmaceutical and biotech clients, helping them to navigate increasingly complex challenges and the rapidly changing healthcare environment and to release the full potential of their products, their people and their organisation.

www.consulting-medistrava.com

About MEDiSTRAVA

MEDiSTRAVA is fully integrated and fully invested in creating value for organizations across biotech and pharma. We create that value via a cross-functional group of more than 400 best-in-the-business thinkers and doers. Together, we break down silos in medical affairs, market access, health economics, commercialization strategy and investor relations. That's how we go above and beyond for our clients--not just for projects, but for lifetimes. Our specialist global companies include ApotheCom, Creativ-Ceutical, MEDiSTRAVA Consulting, ScienceAffinity and GenEra Consulting.

MEDiSTRAVA is part of Huntsworth, owned by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, a private equity firm.

www.medistrava.com

About Huntsworth

Huntsworth is a leading Pharma Commercialization platform, offering a suite of medical affairs, market access and marketing services to large and mid-size pharmaceutical and biotech companies. It also has a smaller Communications group, which provides a range of communications and advisory services. Huntsworth is headquartered in London and operates 55 offices around 28 countries with approximately 3,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.huntsworth.com.

About Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Founded in 1978, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is a private investment firm with a strategy predicated on enhancing the value of portfolio businesses by supporting long-term growth, productivity, capital efficiency, and related strategic measures. Since inception, CD&R has managed the investment of more than $35 billion in 100 companies with an aggregate transaction value of more than $150 billion. The Firm has offices in New York and London. For more information, visit www.cdr-inc.com.

