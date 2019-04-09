MediSpend's CEO & Co-Founder to Participate in Analytics Panel at GHC International Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Compliance Congress

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MediSpend, a leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry, will attend this year's 13th Annual GHC International Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Compliance Congress. Michaeline Daboul, MediSpend chief executive officer and co-founder, will participate in the "Analytics with Reference to Transparency and/or Monitoring" panel discussion on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 1:15 p.m. in Athens, Greece.

The session, "Analytics with Reference to Transparency and/or Monitoring," will explore how to leverage data to mitigate risk, enhance compliance monitoring, and improve business outcomes. As a panelist, Daboul will share insight on the role data analytics plays in compliance monitoring.

"Maintaining global consistency in policies and processes is one of the industry's toughest compliance challenges," said Daboul. "Moving compliance upstream to better collect data and monitor behavior assists in mitigating risk."

The 13th Annual GHC International Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Compliance Congress is meant to give the life sciences industry an opportunity to focus on pharmaceutical and medical device compliance code updates, issues related to transparency reporting, and related emerging trends. This conference brings together industry experts to discuss anti-corruption and anti-bribery policy, the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and updates on the new French Sapin II Law.

