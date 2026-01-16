MEDIPEEL EXPANDS ACROSS EUROPE WITH OFFICIAL PRINTEMPS DEBUT AND UK LAUNCH EVENT

- Strengthening its premium K-Derma positioning across Europe through EU CPNP compliance and established global retail partnerships

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The professional derma-aesthetic brand MEDIPEEL is accelerating its European expansion through key launches in France and the UK, building on strong momentum in principal markets including the United States, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

Printemps stores in France

MEDIPEEL strengthened its Western European presence with official debuts at two Printemps stores in France. The brand is now preparing for its upcoming launch at the Printemps Haussmann flagship in Paris, long regarded as a hallmark of French luxury and a leader in European beauty trends. The Brest location, situated in a key commercial hub in western France, will serve as a strategic base for the brand's nationwide expansion.

These launches follow the highly successful atrium pop-up at Printemps Haussmann in July and August, where the brand ranked No. 2 overall and No. 1 in skincare, leaving a strong impression on local consumers.

Standout products such as the Red Lacto Collagen Wrapping Mask and the Young Cica PDRN line emerged as clear favourites, showcasing the brand's technological expertise and K-derma sensibility.

Through the Printemps launch, the brand will introduce MEDIPEEL's signature lines, ranging from neck creams to peptide eye creams and eye patches, alongside a phased rollout at Korean Cosmetics stores across France.

Meanwhile, MEDIPEEL will further boost its brand visibility with a major global launch event in London. The 'MEDIPEEL UK Launch Event—Science in Red' will run across online and offline channels in collaboration with GlamTouch, London's premier K-beauty select shop.

GlamTouch, located in the heart of Bloomsbury, is a premium K-beauty retailer that offers London consumers a direct, immersive introduction to Korean skincare.

The upcoming event will feature an in-store pop-up and hands-on product demonstrations, with around 400 influencers from the UK and across Europe helping to amplify the launch through social media.

Furthermore, the 'MEDIPEEL Lab Passport' programme and QR-code activations will encourage product trials and online purchases, strengthening the brand's online–offline touchpoints.

'Our official entry into Printemps in France, together with the UK launch event, marks a pivotal moment as MEDIPEEL strengthens its position in Europe and moves towards becoming a global premium K-derma brand,' commented a MEDIPEEL representative.

MEDIPEEL is the flagship brand of SKINIDEA, under MDP Holdings (CEO Michael Chung), a portfolio company of Morgan Stanley PE Asia (MSPEA). SKINIDEA is recognised for its innovative products that integrate premium ingredients and patented dermatological technology. Exporting to over 75 countries worldwide, SKINIDEA develops high-performance skincare solutions through comprehensive research and clinical trials, delivering both immediate and long-term benefits tailored to various skin types. (Contact : MEDIPEEL / Instagram : @medipeel.official)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2863304/Printemps_stores_France.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2727453/MEDIPEEL_Logo.jpg