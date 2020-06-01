Mediorite Launches "Game of Life" Film in Partnership With Red Bull Media House

NORWICH, England and ARROYO GRANDE, California, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Many people are struggling a bit with life right now. This moving short documentary, Game of Life, shows how a man reconnects with his mojo with the help of an online friend, his family and video games. The film goes live at 9am BST / 10am CET on Tuesday, 2nd June 2020, at https://www.redbull.com/int-en/episodes/game-of-life.

Tallulah Self, 21, is on a mission to give her grandfather back his wings. Garry Bowhill-Mann, 74, is an RAF veteran and full-time carer for his wife. He lives in a bungalow in Norfolk, England, and over time has become increasingly isolated.

While Garry's life is getting lonelier and harder, he is escaping into another unexpected life. Late at night he finds his own personal solace in a room that only he uses. There he transforms into a ruthless assassin, a seasoned soldier, a fearless flying ace. All through the liberation of video games.

For the past year Garry's passion has afforded him the rare opportunity to meet new people… and he's found a regular peer to play with. He's been meeting up online with Mike Nolan, 71, who lives on the other side of the world. Mike is also a services veteran and happens also to live in a village. Although his one happens to be in sunny California, not grey East Anglia. Garry and Mike have never met face-to-face. Until now.

Tallulah just wants to bring her granddad back to the person she used to know: a vivacious bloke who was the star of the local panto. So she's come up with a plan to take him to California to meet his gaming mate, Mike, in an effort to lift Garry's spirits.

Game of Life was produced by Mediorite, London for Red Bull Media House, London & Salzburg - part of an initiative focused on excellent storytelling applied to human interest documentaries.

The film was directed by Leanne Rogers and Tallulah Self. Leanne is Head of Creative Content at London-based production company Mediorite. She launched her documentary career with "Violet Vixen" for Little Dot Studios, which received national press and TV coverage as well as over 1 million views on social media. This is her second mid-length documentary. Tallulah is an Editor at London-based TV production company, The Connected Set, working on a wide range of factual content, primarily for the BBC. She trained at the National Film and Television School.

Director Leanne Rogers said: "To me, this is a story about unusual friendships across the ocean with contrasting characters which challenges our stereotypes of the elderly. As soon as I met Garry I knew this was a story I wanted to tell."

Director Tallulah Self said: "By taking my granddad on a journey across the world, I wanted to find the fun granddad I knew him to be when I was a child and show him that really, almost anything is possible. I think sometimes we all need to be a little more fearless."

Executive Producer Adam Gee said: "As many people are finding life rather hard-going at present for obvious reasons, it is inspiring to watch a person get back in touch with his younger self and, regardless of challenging circumstances, live life to the full."

SHORT DESCRIPTION

By day, RAF veteran and grandfather Garry is living a narrow, tough life as an aging carer. By night, however, he's a rampaging gamer. Granddaughter, Tallulah, is on a mission to connect his two realities and help him get back in touch with his free spirit.



LOGLINE

A man gets back his lust for life with the help of his online gaming pal, his granddaughter and the video games he loves.

Watch Game of Life at:

https://www.redbull.com/int-en/episodes/game-of-life

You can preview the full film at:

https://vimeo.com/409923649/e7409482ec

NB This link is for PREVIEW ONLY – NOT to be circulated/published

Embed Code:

https://www.redbull.com/embed/rrn:content:episode-videos:1955e390-f2b4-4c88-b07e-d0941f90ca12:en-INT&lt;/a&gt;" width="640px" height="360px" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen webkitallowfullscren&gt;

Link to Press Pack (including stills, video trailers, etc.):

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/pmt8746tavzk4op/AADdUYOWtIgTUCxAPdYxob_Ta?dl=0

NOTES TO EDITORS/WRITERS

About Game of Life

An original production by Mediorite

Running Time: 24 minutes

Directed & Produced by Leanne Rogers & Tallulah Self

Commissioned & Executive Produced by Adam Gee

About Leanne Rogers – Director

Leanne is Head of Creative Content at London-based production company Mediorite. She joined Mediorite on graduating from university in 2014 and worked her way up through the company. She enjoys telling unusual stories from unheard voices. Her previous documentary, "Violet Vixen," received over 1 million views on social media, with national press and TV coverage. It was selected for numerous film festivals and won the Best Documentary Short award at Brighton Rocks Film Festival.

About Tallulah Self – Director

Tallulah is an Editor at London-based TV production company, The Connected Set, working on a wide range of factual content, primarily for the BBC. She started working in the industry at the age of 18, training at the National Film and Television School. She is the youngest of the Red Bull Storytellers directors.

About Adam Gee – Commissioning Editor & Executive Producer

Emmy and 5-time BAFTA winner Adam Gee is based in London where he commissions for Red Bull Media House (Salzburg, London) and Little Dot Studios (London, LA, Berlin). Prior to that he was a long-time commissioning editor at Channel 4 (London). His collaboration with Victoria Mapplebeck, Missed Call, won this year's BAFTA for Best Short Programme – the first film made primarily for YouTube distribution to win an Academy Award anywhere in the world.

CONTACT:

For any queries or additional information, please contact:

Leanne Rogers

07598-392-756 (+44-7598-392-756)

leanne@mediorite.co.uk

Related Links

https://www.mediorite.co.uk



SOURCE Mediorite