Medigate Receives Two ISO Certifications in 2021, Building on Past Achievements and Highlighting its Commitment to Safeguarding Healthcare Delivery Organizations (HDOs)

Leader in healthcare security and operational efficiency achieves ISO 27017 and ISO 27018 certifications in 2021, building on the company's previous ISO 27001 certification from 2019

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medigate, healthcare's leading clinical device data security and integration platform, is pleased to announce that they have been granted certifications for ISO 27017 and ISO 20018, a globally-respected information security standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The cybersecurity leader had previously been awarded the ISO 27001 certification in 2019, and these two additional certifications highlight the company's ongoing commitment to IoT security excellence.

Each of these certifications reflects Medigate's ability to uphold various levels of cybersecurity standards. To achieve all three certifications, Medigate had to first adhere to the family of ISO 27001 controls, which it achieved back in 2019. Following this, Medigate went on to pursue certifications in ISO 27017 and ISO 27018 this year. These give guidelines for information security controls applicable to the provision and use of cloud services (ISO 27017) and establish commonly accepted control objectives and guidelines for protecting Personally Identifiable Information (PII) for the public cloud computing environment (ISO 27018).

Each of these certifications requires that a company establish and manage diverse types of controls, including protection of application levels, servers, and end-users, as well as the appropriate tools to thwart cyber, social and device attacks.

By achieving these two new cybersecurity certifications, Medigate demonstrates its ongoing commitment to providing customers with the gold standard of data security and privacy and applying globally recognized best practices. ISO 27017 and ISO 27018 are now components of the Medigate multi-tier privacy and security model, covering various aspects of cloud services.

"We take protecting customer and patient data extremely seriously here at Medigate; it's our company foundation," said Medigate Co-Founder and CEO Jonathan Langer. "Having these certifications further proves to our health delivery organization customers that we are committed to being the best in the industry."

"Completing these ISO certifications is a testament to all our hard work here at Medigate," said Itay Kirshenbaum, Co-Founder and Vice President of Research and Development at Medigate. "As a company, we still have more to achieve, and being granted these independent certifications is reassuring that we're on the right path."

About Medigate

Medigate is the industry's first and leading dedicated medical device security and asset management platform, enabling providers to deliver secure, connected care. Medigate fuses the knowledge and understanding of medical workflow and device identity and protocols with the reality of today's cybersecurity threats. With Medigate, hospital networks can safely operate all medical devices on their network, enabling the deployment of existing and new devices to patients while ensuring privacy and safety. To date, Medigate has won more than 40 industry awards, including 2021 Best in KLAS for Healthcare IoT Security, the SINET Innovator Award, Fast Company's Most Innovative Company Award, and has been identified as a leader in Forrester's New Wave for Connected Medical Devices as well as listed in Forbes Top 20 IoT Start-Ups to Watch.

