Medigate by Claroty, The AbedGraham Group, and SCC Launch Strategic Partnership to Bring Patient Safety Analytics to IoT Security

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medigate by Claroty, healthcare's leading clinical device data security and integration platform, today announced a strategic partnership with The AbedGraham Group, a physician-led global advisory services group that supports technology companies, healthcare providers and government agencies. SCC, a healthcare-specific reseller and broker, was the driving force behind this partnership and is at the forefront of delivering impactful services to the National Health Service (NHS). Together, Medigate, SCC, and The AbedGraham Group plan to deliver a valuable new layer of security context to connected health through The AbedGraham Group's [CCOM2] Clinical Risk Analytics Engine technology.

The [CCOM2] engine is a technology aimed at quantifying and ranking real-time patient safety and clinical workflow risks. When paired with Medigate's asset security, management, and operational analytics capabilities, the two can work in tandem to prioritize vulnerabilities, mitigate threats and simplify overall processes in healthcare environments. By simplifying security operations, healthcare delivery organizations (HDOs) can prioritize patient safety, knowing cybersecurity is taken care of.

"At SCC we are delighted to once again be at the forefront of delivering impactful services to the NHS through this innovative partnership. Demystifying complexity within the Healthcare landscape, and presenting clear and accessible advice demonstrates once again how resources can be freed up, risks can be mitigated, and the focus can rightly remain on improved care and patient safety," said Dean Martin, Chief Digital Transformation Officer (CDxO) - Healthcare at SCC.

Combining The AbedGraham Group's [CCOM2] technology with the Medigate platform supports smarter governance structuring and compliance reporting within hospitals. It also allows HDOs to focus security efforts on patient safety, while the technology takes the full scale of asset and security management complexities into account.

"Patient safety sits at the heart of effective cybersecurity in healthcare. This exciting partnership with Medigate by Claroty will enable us to support an unprecedented number of hospitals worldwide to now address the clinical risks inherent across their critical infrastructure," said Dr. Saif Abed, Director of Cybersecurity Services at The AbedGraham Group.

As the first partnership of its kind for the healthcare cybersecurity leader, both Medigate and The AbedGraham Group saw an opportunity to distil clinical expertise into a security framework. The industry is overrun with scale-based security management complexities that are caused by infrastructure hardening, making it difficult at times to remember hospitals' top priority: patient safety. This integration adds granular clinical context to security provisioning and, in doing so, delivers a smart path to shifting the focus back to preserving patient safety.

"This partnership is a natural progression for us. Medigate is already leading the charge when it comes to clinical risk, but this will enhance our services further, as the partnership leverages its best-in-class clinical network visibility for what is arguably its highest and best use. This integration uplifts the provisioning decisions surrounding security into a care-protocol-specific context," said Keith Christie-Smith, Strategic Accounts Sales Director, Government & Defence at Medigate by Claroty. "It bridges the interests of network security, clinical engineering, value analysis and the financial interests of HDOs, as patient safety is the clear common denominator."

As a leader in the space, Medigate is proud to partner with the AbedGraham Group and redirect conversations back to overall patient safety through this partnership.

