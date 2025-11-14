Medicxi Announces €500 Million Fund V

New fund will continue Medicxi's successful asset-centric company creation and investment strategy.

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicxi, a leading European life sciences venture capital firm, today announced the closing of Medicxi V, a €500 million fund dedicated to building and backing innovative biotechnology companies with clear product visions to transform patient care. The oversubscribed fund closed with strong support from existing limited partners and a select group of new institutional investors. The Fund will focus on Medicxi's pioneering asset-centric investment model.

Medicxi has created 16 new companies, delivered over 20 positive clinical data readouts and has realised over $1 billion across its portfolio since its last fundraise, including from investments in Vaxcyte, Merus and Abivax, and the acquisitions of ViceBio (Sanofi), Versanis Bio (Eli Lilly) and ProfoundBio (Genmab).

Medicxi V will continue the firm's focus on supporting drug hunters and entrepreneurs in creating asset-focused biotechnology companies to deliver transformative therapies for patients. The Fund will also invest in existing companies at all stages of development that align with Medicxi's asset-centric value creation strategy.

"Medicxi's longstanding success has been founded on its unique ties to leading global pharmaceutical companies and its world-class team of drug hunters and clinicians," said Francesco De Rubertis, Co-founder and Partner at Medicxi. "The new €500 million fund will enable Medicxi to provide the critical capital, expertise and experience to deliver transformative therapies for patients."

"Medicxi's differentiated, capital-efficient investment strategy is rapidly scaling and we have now raised six funds in the last 10 years, totalling over €2.0 billion," said Giovanni Mariggi, Co-founder and Partner at Medicxi. "We are extremely grateful for the support that we have received from our existing and new limited partners, and we are excited to continue investing in cutting-edge science and accelerating the discovery of life-changing medicines for patients."

Medicxi also announced that Shyam Masrani has been promoted to Partner. Masrani led Medicxi's investments in Merus and ProfoundBio, and currently serves on the boards of Acera Therapeutics, T-CypherBio and Petalion Therapeutics. The investing partners in Fund V are Francesco De Rubertis, Giovanni Mariggi, Nick Williams and Shyam Masrani.

