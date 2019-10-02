Medicover raises EUR 120 million with inaugural Schuldschein loan

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicover AB (publ) has successfully carried out its first Schuldschein issue (a German private placement debt instrument), with a total of EUR 120 million in Euro-denominated tranches with maturities of 5 and 7 years, at fixed and floating rates. The issue was oversubscribed and increased from the initially offered EUR 100 million.

With this transaction, Medicover was able to diversify its sources of financing and substantially expand the investor base, notably towards German, Asian and Polish institutional investors. Demand across all tranches was high, reflecting the company's good financial position.

Medicover further strengthen liquidity and make use of attractive market conditions with margins of 1.2% and 1.5% for both the fixed and floating rate tranches, in 5 and 7 years, respectively.

Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale (Helaba), ING Bank, and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ), Frankfurt Branch acted as joint arrangers on the deal.

Medicover is a leading international healthcare and diagnostic services company and was founded in 1995. Medicover operates a large number of ambulatory clinics, hospitals, specialty-care facilities and laboratories and the largest markets are Poland and Germany. In 2018, Medicover had a revenue of €672 million and 20,970 employees. For more information, go to www.medicover.com

