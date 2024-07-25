Medicover: Interim report April-June 2024

STOCKHOLM , July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Second quarter

Revenue amounted to €509.4m (€424.7m), an increase of 20.0% with an organic growth of 16.5%.

Operating profit (EBIT) was €21.3m (€13.2m), an increase of 61.4%, representing an operating margin of 4.2% (3.1%).

Net profit amounted to €5.9m (€7.2m), which represents a margin of 1.2% (1.7%).

EBITDA was €70.6m (€58.3m), an increase of 21.1%. EBITDA margin was 13.8% (13.7%).

EBITDAaL amounted to €43.3m (€33.9m), an increase by 27.9%, corresponding to an EBITDAaL margin of 8.5% (8.0%).

Net cash flow from operating activities was €47.4m (€43.6m).

Basic/diluted earnings per share were €0.042 (€0.037).

First half

Revenue amounted to €1,008.2m (€844.0m), an increase of 19.5% with an organic growth of 15.5%.

Operating profit (EBIT) was €40.3m (€23.9m), representing an operating margin of 4.0% (2.8%).

Net profit amounted to €12.4m (€9.3m), which represents a margin of 1.2% (1.1%).

EBITDA was €137.8m (€112.6m), an increase by 22.4%. EBITDA margin was 13.7% (13.3%).

EBITDAaL amounted to €83.9m (€64.5m), corresponding to an EBITDAaL margin of 8.3% (7.6%).

Net cash flow from operating activities was €125.4m (€105.0m).

Basic/diluted earnings per share were €0.084 (€0.047).

REVENUE AND EARNINGS

€ millions (€m) Q2

2024 Q2

2023 Variance 6M

2024 6M

2023 Variance LTM1) FY

2023 Revenue 509.4 424.7 20 % 1,008.2 844.0 19 % 1,910.6 1,746.4 Operating profit (EBIT) 21.3 13.2 61 % 40.3 23.9 69 % 77.8 61.4 Operating profit margin 4.2 % 3.1 %

4.0 % 2.8 %

4.1 % 3.5 % Net profit 5.9 7.2 -16 % 12.4 9.3 34 % 21.5 18.4 Net profit margin 1.2 % 1.7 %

1.2 % 1.1 %

1.1 % 1.1 % Basic/diluted earnings per share, € 0.042 0.037 14 % 0.084 0.047 79 % 0.155 0.118 EBITDA 70.6 58.3 21 % 137.8 112.6 22 % 269.0 243.8 EBITDA margin 13.8 % 13.7 %

13.7 % 13.3 %

14.1 % 14.0 % Adjusted EBITDA 74.4 61.1 22 % 144.5 118.5 22 % 279.9 253.9 Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.6 % 14.4 %

14.3 % 14.0 %

14.6 % 14.5 % EBITDAaL 43.3 33.9 28 % 83.9 64.5 30 % 164.3 144.9 EBITDAaL margin 8.5 % 8.0 %

8.3 % 7.6 %

8.6 % 8.3 % Adjusted EBITDAaL 47.1 36.7 28 % 90.6 70.4 29 % 175.2 155.0 Adjusted EBITDAaL margin 9.2 % 8.6 %

9.0 % 8.3 %

9.2 % 8.9 % EBITA 26.2 18.6 41 % 50.0 34.6 45 % 98.0 82.6 EBITA margin 5.1 % 4.4 %

5.0 % 4.1 %

5.1 % 4.7 %

Definition and reconciliation of alternative performance measures are available at www.medicover.com/financial-information.

1) LTM: last twelve months (1 July 2023-30 June 2024)

CEO STATEMENT

We continue to deliver strong organic revenue growth and see continued strong momentum in our core markets, with high demand across divisions and geographies, especially in Poland.

The margin expansion and strong operating cash generation we saw in the first quarter have continued in the second quarter, which is tangible proof of the operational leverage as we scale volume in our medical infrastructure.

Revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% to €509.4m (€424.7m), with an organic growth of 16.5%. Fee-For-Service and other services (FFS) increased by 16.1% in the quarter, now representing 56% of total revenue.

EBITDA in the quarter increased by 21.1% to €70.6m (€58.3m), representing an EBITDA margin of 13.8% (13.7%).

Healthcare Services revenue grew by a very strong 20.6% to €352.6m (€292.5m), with an organic growth of 16.4%, whereof price representing around half.

At the end of the quarter, the division had 1.8 million members, growing by 35 thousand new members in the quarter. FFS increased by 18.6% in the quarter and represented 52% of divisional revenue.

EBITDA grew by 22.0% in the quarter to €54.6m (€44.8m), an EBITDA margin of 15.5% (15.3%), driven by most businesses but especially apparent in our Polish platform. We continue to see improving profit impact from our India facilities becoming more mature. However, this was slightly offset by the hospital in Romania opened in late Q2 2023 and new immature units in India. These are, on the other hand, important initiatives for long-term growth and profitability, and after the end of the quarter, we have opened two new greenfield hospitals in India. In the near term, our primary focus in India is to mature our hospitals to keep driving margin improvement.

Diagnostic Services revenue amounted to €162.9m (€138.1m), an increase of 17.9%, with an organic growth of 16.0%, with price representing approximately 2.3pp of this growth.

This quarter, too, we saw strong volume growth in the laboratory business. The laboratory test volume increased by 19.4%, and 34.7 million tests were performed in the quarter (29.1 million). Germany continues to drive large volumes, while we continue to grow in our important FFS markets. FFS increased by 11.2% in the quarter, now representing 66% of divisional revenue.

EBITDA amounted to €26.4m (€20.3m), an increase of 29.8%, and an EBITDA margin of 16.2% (14.7%) – primarily an effect of our growing FFS revenue. These are comforting signs as we still have additional margin-accretive initiatives to implement across the Division.

We are continuing to demonstrate that we can grow well organically and improve margins, and this makes me confident that we are on a good path to achieving the medium-term financial targets for the period 2023-2025.

Financial targets by year-end 2025:

organic revenue should exceed €2.2bn

an adjusted organic EBITDA in excess of €350m

loans payable net of cash and liquid short-term investments/adjusted EBITDAaL ≤3.5x

Fredrik Rågmark

CEO

