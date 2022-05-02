Medicover: Healthcare Services continue to invest for future growth

STOCKHOLM, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Services has continued to invest for future growth with the acquisitions of Allenort Kliniki Terapii ('Allenort') in Poland and Laurus Medical in Romania.

Allenort is a network of five specialised mental health centres and Poland's first private psychiatric hospital. The centres will be a strong contribution to Medicover's investment and expansion focus in psychiatric care and the newly established brand Mind Health - Mental Health Centres currently operating eight clinics in Poland. The market for such care is estimated at PLN 3.5 billion[1] and to grow by approximately 13 per cent per annum for the next 4 years.

Mental health care is a largely under provided area of health care in Poland and demand from employers, individuals and families is growing strongly. With Allenort integrated into Medicover's offerings this will secure an enhanced resources to help fulfil those needs.

In Romania an agreement to acquire Laurus Medical has been signed and is subject to customary merger control approvals. Laurus Medical adds a national network of ten clinics and expertise particularly in the treatment of disorders of the venous system.

Total purchase price for the two acquisitions is approximately EUR 16 million and is settled in cash.

For further information, please contact:

Hanna Bjellquist, Head of Investor Relations

+46 703 033 272

hanna.bjellquist@medicover.com

[1] Healthcaremarketexperts.com PMR 2021

Medicover is a leading international healthcare and diagnostic services company and was founded in 1995. Medicover operates a large number of ambulatory clinics, hospitals, specialty-care facilities,laboratories and blood-drawing points and the largest markets are Poland and Germany. In 2021, Medicover had revenue of EUR 1,377 million and more than 38,000 employees. For more information, go to www.medicover.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/medicover/r/healthcare-services-continue-to-invest-for-future-growth,c3557909

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15662/3557909/1572780.pdf Healthcare Services continue to invest for future growth

SOURCE Medicover