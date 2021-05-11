Medical Thawing System Market to Reach $279.17 Mn, Globally, by 2027 at 11.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Medical Thawing System Market by Sample Type (Blood, Embryo, Ovum, and Semen) and End User (Blood Banks, Hospitals, Tissue Banks, Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global medical thawing system market size garnered $165.82 million in 2019, and is projected to garner $279.17 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10924

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in incidents of chronic disease, technical advancement that have eased thawing, increase in awareness and government initiative towards the plasma donation drive the growth of the global medical thawing system market. On the other hand, surge in launches and agreement of medical thawing and increase in number of embryo donors further fuel the growth. However, high cost of the automation restrains the market growth. Contrarily, growing need for new medicinal inventions to push adoption of thawing systems creates new opportunities in the next few years.

Covid-19 Scenario

Healthcare providers were instructed to focus on offering emergency healthcare to patients infected with coronavirus. The industry therefore, suspended certain activities.

In addition, thawing played an important part in drug discovery and research & development during COVID-19 drugs/vaccine preparations.

The blood segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By sample type, the blood segment accounted for the highest market share, contributing to more than half of the global medical thawing system market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to increasing demand for blood and blood products and rising incidence of hemorrhage related events. However, the embryo segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.4% from 2020 to 2027, owing to increase in pregnancy rate and live birth rate due to embryo donation. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment for infertility boosts the demand for advanced thawing systems.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10924

The blood bank segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

Based on end user, the blood bank segment contributed to the largest market share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the global medical thawing system market, and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to increase in dominance because of vast utilization of thawing systems in these transfusion centers and blood banks. Moreover, the tissue banks segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 13.1% from 2020 to 2027. Tissues banks are considered institutions that recover and store human cadaver tissues for medical studies and education. This drives the growth of the segment.

North America to maintain its lead position by 2027

By region, North America held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global medical thawing system market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position by 2027. This is due to high rate of adoption, increase in awareness programs about blood donation and plasma donation. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to maintain the highest CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific have a large patient pool with a high incidence of chronic diseases. Which increases the demand for thawing systems.

Leading Market Players

Barkey GmbH & Co. KG

Boekel Scientific

BioLife Solutions Inc

Cardinal Health, Inc.

General Electric Company

Helmer Scientific

Sartorius AG

Sarstedt AG & Co. KG

Terumo Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access





We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

Similar Reports:

Disposable Medical Supplies Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Rapid Tests Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

Disposable Medical Gloves Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

Cold Remedies Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

Surgical Mask Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

SOURCE Allied Market Research