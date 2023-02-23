Medical Tent Market Worth $1.93 Billion by 2028, Increase in the Number of Military Bases Acting as a Market Growth Catalyst - Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the medical tent market will grow at a CAGR of 3.40% from 2022-2028. Innovation of high-quality inflatable tents is expected to increase consumer demand worldwide. However, the increased investments in the military and a rise in the number of military bases have fueled the growth of the medical tents market in the US, the UK, China, Russia, and Germany. North America accounts for the highest global medical tent market share, which can be attributed to the increasing number of natural hazards occurring in the region and the increasing number of military bases. The U.S. has about 750 military bases in at least 80 countries worldwide. Thus, growing military bases overseas by the U.S. propels the growth of the medical tent market in the region. The demand for tents for drive-through testing, patient overflow shelters, and disinfection facilities are high in the region. The growing adoption of multipurpose medical tents in developed countries is expected to create huge growth opportunities for advanced medical tents. high in the region. The growing adoption of multipurpose medical tents in developed countries is expected to create huge growth opportunities for advanced medical tents.

Medical Tent Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-20

Medical Tent Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 1.93 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 1.58 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 3.40 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Segments By Type, Application, End-User, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East

& Africa Countries Covered US, Canada, Germany, Russia, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, China, Japan, India, South Korea,

Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey Key Vendors Liri Structure, Instent Industries, HDT Global, ZINGERLE GROUP, LANCO, AKS Industries, ACI

Design, Allied Healthcare Products, Celina, Extreme Group, Glow Inflatables, JUMEI TENT

TECHNOLOGY, J.B. Roche, NRS Relief, RODER Group, Stretch Event Tents USA, Shenzhen

Shoulder Tent, Sabir Textile Industries, SPANTECH, TentCraft, UTILIS, and YIJIN GROUP Market Dynamics Growing Military Activities

Increasing Rescue Operations

A Surge in Demand for Triage Tents

Triple Epidemic: Another Anticipated Driver For The Medical Tent Market

According to federal health data, most of the youngest U.S. kids have still not received a COVID-19 vaccine, as hospitals struggle to handle a deluge of patients with respiratory viruses. Across the U.S., many hospitals are close to or at capacity, leading to limited hospital beds and hours-long wait times in emergency departments. For Instance, Boston Children's Hospital has postponed elective surgeries, and Johns Hopkins Children's Center has reopened COVID-19 triage tents to help manage overflow. On 9th November 2022, a tent was set up in the ambulance bay at Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora due to rising RSV cases among kids around the state. COVID-19, flu, and RSV cases are high across the U.S., with RSV and flu seeing sharp increases in recent weeks. Due to the combined impact of COVID-19, flu, and RSV among children, several pediatric hospitals are currently struggling, which is adding tents outside to handle the "Tripledemic" surge" in the U.S. The wait times have increased more than ever, and hospitals are urging patients to take their children to primary care doctors or urgent care facilities before going to the hospital. Therefore, the triple epidemic boosts market growth.

Impact of COVID-19

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has escalated the demand for medical tents worldwide for screening, patient isolation, and vaccination camps. Triage tents became essential due to patient surges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals and clinics worldwide witnessed higher admission spikes than ever before. This has put immense pressure on healthcare systems to tend to those fighting the virus and provide proper patient screening shelters. Although COVID cases are currently low, they are rising in parts of the US. China, the UK, France, and Germany have witnessed their population being admitted to hospitals and deaths. In recent years, the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical issues such as the Russia-Ukraine war catalyzed market growth.

Market Segmentation

Type

Pop-up

Inflatable

Application

Screening

Critical Care

Patient Isolation

Others

End-User

Hospitals

Military

Others

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

Germany



Russia



France



Italy



Spain



The UK

APAC

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Turkey

